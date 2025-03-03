Venice Shorts: Illegal Camper Resettles in Venice

A prime example of illegal camping taking place on the streets, argues Nick Antonicello

By Nick Antonicello

Here is an example of another camper returning to the neighborhood to permanently resettle in Venice.

No license plate, this SUV is a prime example of illegal camping taking place on the streets today.

Where is the parking enforcement?

Once parked, they remain parked for weeks, if not months and the quality of life and safety of locals is clearly compromised.

Why is this allowed to occur literally each and every day at the expense of residents?

This photo was taken earlier this week and city officials need to solve the problem by creating specific safe zones where services can be delivered and this random parking can cease and desist, so that another RV cluster as we see on Washington does not continue to overpopulate.

There is a NIMBY mentality because these campers are allowed to park without consequence.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood that tracks the encampment and RV crisis on the streets of Venice today. Have an encampment or RV issue on your street or block, contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com