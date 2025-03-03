March 4, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Illegal Camper Resettles in Venice

A prime example of illegal camping taking place on the streets, argues Nick Antonicello

By Nick Antonicello 

Here is an example of another camper returning to the neighborhood to permanently resettle in Venice. 

No license plate, this SUV is a prime example of illegal camping taking place on the streets today.

Where is the parking enforcement? 

Once parked, they remain parked for weeks, if not months and the quality of life and safety of locals is clearly compromised. 

Why is this allowed to occur literally each and every day at the expense of residents? 

This photo was taken earlier this week and city officials need to solve the problem by creating specific safe zones where services can be delivered and this random parking can cease and desist, so that another RV cluster as we see on Washington does not continue to overpopulate. 

There is a NIMBY mentality because these campers are allowed to park without consequence. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood that tracks the encampment and RV crisis on the streets of Venice today. Have an encampment or RV issue on your street or block, contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Gang-Related Graffiti Spotted on Santa Monica College Campus

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Authorities are urging anyone who witnesses similar activity to report it  Graffiti referencing a local street gang was discovered on...

Photo: Instagram: @venicebasketball
News, upbeat

Venice Gondoliers Set to Face Off in CIF State Playoffs

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Gondoliers aim to upset Royals in first-round showdown The Venice High School boys’ basketball team will travel to San Luis...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches Heal the Bay is raising...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M For More Info pic.twitter.com/n43AQ7yyQV — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) March 3, 2025

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space A six-unit multi-family...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Homeless Committee Supports School Bus Removal at Fourth, Rejects Removal of RVs on Washington

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Venice Homeless Committee Votes on School Bus and RV Removals Amid Community Concerns By Nick Antonicello  The Homeless Committee of...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

EPA Deems Thousands of Palisades Properties Too Dangerous for Clearing

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

The deferred properties, which contain conditions too hazardous for standard removal teams, will be addressed in Phase 2 under the...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Fired LAFD Chief Appeals Dismissal, City Council Cancels Special Meeting Amid Controversy

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

LA City Council Cancels a Special Meeting Originally Set to Review Her Appeal By Dolores Quintana Former Los Angeles Fire...
News

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and...
News

Rhinestone Cowboys: Country Music Gets the GMCLA Treatment

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Halfway through its 46th season, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is preparing for its next show in March, Rhinestone...
News

The Willows’ Middle School Program Sets Students Up for Success

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

By Susan Payne Great minds grow at The Willows Community School in Los Angeles. The co-educational independent school is nationally...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

California Lawmakers Push to Expand Film Tax Credit Amid Industry Challenges

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

The proposed legislation will be referred to policy committees in the coming weeks California lawmakers introduced new legislation aimed at...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, upbeat

Local Photographers to Share Perspectives on Venice at Heritage Museum Event

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

All of whom are active photographers capturing the essence of the community The Venice Heritage Museum will host a free...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR