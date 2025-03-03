March 4, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @venicebasketball

Venice Gondoliers Set to Face Off in CIF State Playoffs

Gondoliers aim to upset Royals in first-round showdown

The Venice High School boys’ basketball team will travel to San Luis Obispo on Tuesday to take on Mission College Prep in the first round of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships – Division III tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Gondoliers (13-16) enter the postseason as the No. 13 seed, looking to pull off an upset against fourth-seeded Mission College Prep (25-7). Venice finished the regular season with an 8-4 league record but has struggled outside of league play, going 1-6 in non-league matchups. They will need a strong defensive effort against a Royals squad that has dominated at home, boasting a 13-4 record.

Mission College Prep comes into the contest with a solid resume, finishing 6-4 in league play and earning a high state ranking. The Royals have been efficient offensively, outscoring opponents 2,100 to 1,714 this season, while Venice has been outscored 1,835 to 1,698.

Both teams are making their push for a deep playoff run, with the winner advancing to the second round on March 6. The tournament continues through March 14, culminating in the state championship game.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Gang-Related Graffiti Spotted on Santa Monica College Campus

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Authorities are urging anyone who witnesses similar activity to report it  Graffiti referencing a local street gang was discovered on...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Illegal Camper Resettles in Venice

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

A prime example of illegal camping taking place on the streets, argues Nick Antonicello By Nick Antonicello  Here is an...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches Heal the Bay is raising...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M For More Info pic.twitter.com/n43AQ7yyQV — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) March 3, 2025

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space A six-unit multi-family...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Homeless Committee Supports School Bus Removal at Fourth, Rejects Removal of RVs on Washington

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Venice Homeless Committee Votes on School Bus and RV Removals Amid Community Concerns By Nick Antonicello  The Homeless Committee of...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

EPA Deems Thousands of Palisades Properties Too Dangerous for Clearing

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

The deferred properties, which contain conditions too hazardous for standard removal teams, will be addressed in Phase 2 under the...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Fired LAFD Chief Appeals Dismissal, City Council Cancels Special Meeting Amid Controversy

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

LA City Council Cancels a Special Meeting Originally Set to Review Her Appeal By Dolores Quintana Former Los Angeles Fire...
News

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and...
News

Rhinestone Cowboys: Country Music Gets the GMCLA Treatment

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Halfway through its 46th season, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is preparing for its next show in March, Rhinestone...
News

The Willows’ Middle School Program Sets Students Up for Success

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

By Susan Payne Great minds grow at The Willows Community School in Los Angeles. The co-educational independent school is nationally...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

California Lawmakers Push to Expand Film Tax Credit Amid Industry Challenges

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

The proposed legislation will be referred to policy committees in the coming weeks California lawmakers introduced new legislation aimed at...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, upbeat

Local Photographers to Share Perspectives on Venice at Heritage Museum Event

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

All of whom are active photographers capturing the essence of the community The Venice Heritage Museum will host a free...

