Venice Gondoliers Set to Face Off in CIF State Playoffs

Gondoliers aim to upset Royals in first-round showdown

The Venice High School boys’ basketball team will travel to San Luis Obispo on Tuesday to take on Mission College Prep in the first round of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships – Division III tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Gondoliers (13-16) enter the postseason as the No. 13 seed, looking to pull off an upset against fourth-seeded Mission College Prep (25-7). Venice finished the regular season with an 8-4 league record but has struggled outside of league play, going 1-6 in non-league matchups. They will need a strong defensive effort against a Royals squad that has dominated at home, boasting a 13-4 record.

Mission College Prep comes into the contest with a solid resume, finishing 6-4 in league play and earning a high state ranking. The Royals have been efficient offensively, outscoring opponents 2,100 to 1,714 this season, while Venice has been outscored 1,835 to 1,698.

Both teams are making their push for a deep playoff run, with the winner advancing to the second round on March 6. The tournament continues through March 14, culminating in the state championship game.