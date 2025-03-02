Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals

The City of Santa Monica has proposed plans to expand and renovate Memorial Park, a project that will increase the park’s footprint from 10.3 acres to 13.2 acres by incorporating the adjacent Fisher Lumber site. The redevelopment aims to modernize public recreation facilities, improve accessibility, and enhance community gathering spaces.

According to a notice issued by the city, the project will be completed in four phases. The first phase will begin with the demolition of portions of the park and the Fisher Lumber site, followed by the construction of a synthetic turf field, a covered parking area, rooftop tennis and pickleball courts, and streetscape improvements along Colorado Avenue and 14th Street. A temporary dog park or playground may also be included.

In the second phase, further demolition along Colorado Avenue and most of 16th Street will clear space for another synthetic turf field, a new community hub building, and a universally accessible playground. A temporary natural grass field will also be created.

The third phase will focus on expanding and renovating the existing skate park, adding a walking loop with exercise stations, and replacing youth baseball and softball fields along Olympic Boulevard. Streetscape improvements will also be implemented along 16th Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The final phase will see the redevelopment of the community recreation center at the southwest corner of the park, along with additional improvements along 14th Street.

A draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is being prepared to assess the project’s potential effects on air quality, hazardous materials, and cultural resources, among other environmental considerations. Public input is being solicited on the scope of the report, with a public scoping meeting scheduled for March 12 at Memorial Park Craft Room.

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals. While the total cost remains uncertain, a 2019 estimate placed the price at over $116 million, a figure that is likely to have increased due to rising construction and material costs, according to Urbanize LA.

The public can review project plans and submit comments through April 1 via the City of Santa Monica’s environmental review website.