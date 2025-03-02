March 3, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: City of Santa Monica

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals

The City of Santa Monica has proposed plans to expand and renovate Memorial Park, a project that will increase the park’s footprint from 10.3 acres to 13.2 acres by incorporating the adjacent Fisher Lumber site. The redevelopment aims to modernize public recreation facilities, improve accessibility, and enhance community gathering spaces.

According to a notice issued by the city, the project will be completed in four phases. The first phase will begin with the demolition of portions of the park and the Fisher Lumber site, followed by the construction of a synthetic turf field, a covered parking area, rooftop tennis and pickleball courts, and streetscape improvements along Colorado Avenue and 14th Street. A temporary dog park or playground may also be included.

In the second phase, further demolition along Colorado Avenue and most of 16th Street will clear space for another synthetic turf field, a new community hub building, and a universally accessible playground. A temporary natural grass field will also be created.

The third phase will focus on expanding and renovating the existing skate park, adding a walking loop with exercise stations, and replacing youth baseball and softball fields along Olympic Boulevard. Streetscape improvements will also be implemented along 16th Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The final phase will see the redevelopment of the community recreation center at the southwest corner of the park, along with additional improvements along 14th Street.

A draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is being prepared to assess the project’s potential effects on air quality, hazardous materials, and cultural resources, among other environmental considerations. Public input is being solicited on the scope of the report, with a public scoping meeting scheduled for March 12 at Memorial Park Craft Room.

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals. While the total cost remains uncertain, a 2019 estimate placed the price at over $116 million, a figure that is likely to have increased due to rising construction and material costs, according to Urbanize LA.

The public can review project plans and submit comments through April 1 via the City of Santa Monica’s environmental review website.

Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches Heal the Bay is raising...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M For More Info pic.twitter.com/n43AQ7yyQV — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) March 3, 2025

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space A six-unit multi-family...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Homeless Committee Supports School Bus Removal at Fourth, Rejects Removal of RVs on Washington

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Venice Homeless Committee Votes on School Bus and RV Removals Amid Community Concerns By Nick Antonicello  The Homeless Committee of...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

EPA Deems Thousands of Palisades Properties Too Dangerous for Clearing

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

The deferred properties, which contain conditions too hazardous for standard removal teams, will be addressed in Phase 2 under the...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Fired LAFD Chief Appeals Dismissal, City Council Cancels Special Meeting Amid Controversy

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

LA City Council Cancels a Special Meeting Originally Set to Review Her Appeal By Dolores Quintana Former Los Angeles Fire...
News

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and...
News

Rhinestone Cowboys: Country Music Gets the GMCLA Treatment

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Halfway through its 46th season, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is preparing for its next show in March, Rhinestone...
News

The Willows’ Middle School Program Sets Students Up for Success

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

By Susan Payne Great minds grow at The Willows Community School in Los Angeles. The co-educational independent school is nationally...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

California Lawmakers Push to Expand Film Tax Credit Amid Industry Challenges

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

The proposed legislation will be referred to policy committees in the coming weeks California lawmakers introduced new legislation aimed at...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, upbeat

Local Photographers to Share Perspectives on Venice at Heritage Museum Event

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

All of whom are active photographers capturing the essence of the community The Venice Heritage Museum will host a free...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Palisades Charter High School Eyes Downtown Santa Monica Building for Temporary Relocation

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

School leaders have stressed the importance of resuming in-person learning to provide stability and support for students The old Sears...
Hard, News

County Opens $32M Household Relief Grant for Wildfire Victims

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Funds can be used for essential expenses, including housing, living costs, funeral expenses, and necessary repairs Los Angeles County has...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Prepares for Fourth Annual Dragon Boat Festival

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

The festival is free and open to the public The Marina del Rey Dragon Boat Festival returns for its fourth...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: El Tarasco Is a Neighborhood Favorite

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

Locals Love Their Burritos, Especially With a Cold Beer By Nick Antonicello For more than three decades El Tarasco has...

