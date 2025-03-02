Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches

Heal the Bay is raising concerns over the safety of ocean water quality following the recent storm that overwhelmed Los Angeles’ wastewater systems.

The nonprofit organization warns that untreated sewage, trash, and other contaminants may have significantly impacted coastal water quality, creating potential health risks for beachgoers.

According to Heal the Bay, the storm resulted in multiple sewage spills, including a significant discharge from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant. The organization argues that heavy rainfall can overwhelm the region’s wastewater treatment infrastructure, leading to the release of bacteria and other pollutants into the ocean. They caution that high levels of harmful bacteria could persist in the water even after the immediate effects of the storm subside.

The nonprofit is urging public officials to conduct thorough testing and release transparent reports on ocean water quality. They emphasize the need for updated data on bacterial contamination, particularly in areas where stormwater runoff is most concentrated. While local health agencies may declare some beaches safe based on routine sampling, Heal the Bay stresses that more extensive testing is required to assess the full impact of the storm.

Until further testing is conducted, Heal the Bay recommends that people stay out of the water for at least 72 hours after heavy rainfall. They advise beachgoers to be especially cautious near storm drains, river outlets, and areas prone to runoff, as these locations may carry higher levels of pollutants.

Heal the Bay plans to continue monitoring water quality and will share their findings as new data becomes available.