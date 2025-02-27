February 28, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings

Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and offerings throughout the destination, including world-class events, beautiful hotels and fun-filled attractions. Home to eight unique neighborhoods and 3.5 miles of sunny shores even throughout the winter months, Santa Monica invites travelers to support our hospitality employees and local businesses and experience laid-back luxury in an iconic beach destination.

ACCOLADES

Santa Monica earned prestigious 2024 honors, including Travel + Leisure’s 50 Best Places to Travel in 2025 for its beach vibes and new offerings. Forbes named it a Top 12 Destination for 2025, and the UK’s Sunday Times listed it among the Best Holiday Destinations. Santa Monica also won North America’s Leading Beach Destination (World Travel Awards) and was featured in the Los Angeles Times’ Best Beaches list.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

SELINE (Main Street) – Chef Dave Beran presents a 15-18 course dining experience fostering a close connection between diners and the kitchen.
santamonica.com/restaurants/seline

Luke’s Lobster (Downtown) – Enjoy sustainable, New England-style lobster rolls in the heart of Santa Monica.
santamonica.com/lukes-lobster

Ghirardelli (Pier/Ocean Ave.) – Indulge in premium chocolates, sundaes, and velvety hot cocoa near the Santa Monica Pier.
santamonica.com/restaurants/ghirardelli

Fitoor (Pier/Ocean Ave.) – Fine dining Indian cuisine featuring coastal influences and inventive cocktails.
santamonica.com/restaurants/fitoor

Odd One Out (Downtown) – Taipei-born milk tea shop offering award-winning specialty beverages.
santamonica.com/restaurants/odd-one-out

Galvin Coffee & Bakery (Montana Ave.) – Cozy cafe serving South American-inspired treats like Dulce de Leche Espresso.
santamonica.com/restaurants/galvin-bakery

Pacific Catch (Wilshire) – A seafood spot featuring poke, tacos, and responsibly sourced ingredients.
santamonica.com/restaurants/pacific-catch

Desvelados Mexican Cantina (Downtown) – A lively eatery serving tacos, burritos, and margaritas near Third Street Promenade.
santamonica.com/restaurants/desvelados-mexican-cantina

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (Montana Ave.) – Artisanal ice cream shop offering unique flavors, including vegan options.
santamonica.com/restaurants/van-leeuwen-ice-cream

ARTS & CULTURE

Roots and Branches: A Tree’s View of Santa Monica (Downtown) – Celebrating Santa Monica’s 150th anniversary, this exhibit explores the city’s environmental history (Jan. 31-Dec. 14, 2025).
santamonica.com/things-to-do/santa-monica-history-museum

Refractions: Contemporary Indigenous Art (Pier/Ocean Ave.) – A showcase of Indigenous artists at the Annenberg Community Beach House (through May 11, 2025).
santamonica.com/things-to-do/annenberg-community-beach-house

ATTRACTIONS

Holey Moley (Downtown) – A new mini-golf venue with 27 holes, private karaoke rooms, and themed cocktails.
santamonica.com/things-to-do/holey-moley

The Splatter Studio LA (Downtown) – An interactive art space where visitors create colorful masterpieces while enjoying drinks.
santamonica.com/things-to-do/splatter-studio

SHOPPING/RETAIL

JD Sports (Downtown) – A top spot for sneakers and sportswear from major brands.
santamonica.com/shopping/jd-sports

Outlandish (Downtown) – A content studio and retail space offering e-commerce trends and filming resources.
santamonica.com/things-to-do/outlandish

Unsubscribed (Montana Ave.) – American Eagle’s slow-fashion boutique featuring sustainable fashion and home goods.
santamonica.com/shopping/unsubscribed

BRIC’S Milano (Downtown) – Italian travel brand showcasing luxury luggage and accessories.
santamonica.com/shopping/brics

###

About Santa Monica Travel & Tourism Santa Monica Travel & Tourism (SMTT) is a non-profit organization designed to increase visitor expenditures, tourism revenues and local employment opportunities through the promotion of Santa Monica as a travel destination. For more information visit santamonica.com email info@santamonica.com, or follow SMTT on Instagram (@SeeSantaMonica), Twitter (@GoSantaMonica) or Facebook (@VisitSantaMonica).

