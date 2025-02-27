Local Photographers to Share Perspectives on Venice at Heritage Museum Event

All of whom are active photographers capturing the essence of the community

The Venice Heritage Museum will host a free discussion on local photography as part of its ongoing Local Photographers Speaker Series on Sunday, March 2, at 1 p.m.

The event, held at the museum’s Main Street location, will highlight three photographers who document the evolving landscape and culture of Venice.

Timed to coincide with Women’s History Month, the program will feature Peewee Califas, Natasha Hurrell, and Kei Rowan-Young, all of whom are active photographers capturing the essence of the community in distinct ways.

The discussion will be moderated by Marilyn Ramirez of the Venice Heritage Museum.

More information can be found at https://www.veniceheritagemuseum.org/upcoming-events.html.