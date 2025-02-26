February 26, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

ZJ Boarding House, Popular Santa Monica Surf Shop, to Close Four Years After Reopening

Financial troubles of parent company lead to shutdown of beloved surf and skate shop

ZJ Boarding House, a long-standing surf and skate shop on Main Street, is set to close its doors once again this April, just four years after its celebrated reopening.

Originally founded in 1988 at the corner of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard, ZJ Boarding House first shut down in August 2020 due to difficulties negotiating a lease. However, a new five-year lease agreement allowed the store to reopen in spring 2021 following extensive renovations. The return was heralded as a victory for the local surf and skate community, with co-founder Todd Roberts calling it “a silver lining at the end of such a challenging year.”

Despite its revival, ZJ Boarding House is now among the many retail locations affected by the ongoing financial struggles of its parent company, Liberated Brands. 

The firm, which operated several well-known surf and skate brands under a licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group, filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, as reported by Digital Commerce 360. The filing followed Authentic Brands’ decision to terminate its licensing deal with Liberated Brands, leaving the company in financial turmoil.

Gordon Brothers, the asset management firm overseeing the liquidation of Liberated Brands’ retail locations, announced storewide closing sales at all 122 affected stores, including ZJ Boarding House. Discounts range from 20% to 50% off, with all sales final during the store closing event.

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
News, upbeat

Louvenia Jenkins, one of Pacific Palisades’ first Black homeowners, Honored by LA County

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

Jenkins, a former Los Angeles Unified School District educator, has played a pivotal role in supporting young Black students Louvenia...

Photo: Generic Events
News, upbeat

Inaugural Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K Set for May

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

Organizers have set a $25,000 fundraising goal for booster clubs at Venice and Mar Vista schools The first-ever Venice Beach...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Candidate Forum Stresses Unity and Love for Community

February 26, 2025

Read more
February 26, 2025

 Dr. Naomi Nightingale, Eric Donaldson Serve as Moderator and Timekeeper for Two-Hour, Tuesday Evening Forum By Nick Antonicello  Despite all...
News, Video

(Video) LA 5K Returns This March

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

Register Now At Mccourtfoundation.org Register Now At https://t.co/mApwmkFoDV pic.twitter.com/LGCfXiawo6 — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) February 26, 2025

Photo: GoFundMe: @Mercedes Gonzalez
Hard, News

Santa Maria Man Killed in Fatal Stabbing Outside Bungalow Described as “Cherished Son, Brother and Father”

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

Family and friends are now rallying to support his loved ones Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez, the 31-year-old man who was fatally...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Suspected Domoic Acid Outbreak Strikes Malibu’s Sea Lions

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

A recent wave of distressed sea lion calls in Malibu raises concerns about domoic acid toxicity, prompting warnings for beachgoers...
Hard, News

Newsom Administration Implements New Accountability Measures for Homelessness Funding

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

 Los Angeles, which has one of the largest unhoused populations in the country, will receive $56.4 million from the state’s...
News, Video

(Video) Spring by the Sea Awaits

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Embrace the beauty of the season at Regent Santa Monica Beach, where golden shores and blooming horizons set the stage...

Photo: YouTube: @Ian Moore
News, upbeat

Venice Bodysuarfer Aims to Reach World Finals and Olympic Qualification

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Moore, currently ranked No. 3 in the U.S. and a top contender in the IBSA 2024 rankings, is seeking financial...
News, Video

(Video) See The View From The Top of Santa Monica’s Pacific Wheel

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

For Tickets and More Information, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information, Go To https://t.co/R3PiS0aYv5 pic.twitter.com/wqmb9YeYZ0 — Yo! Venice!...

Photo: X: @CHPsouthern
Hard, News

Valencia Woman Arrested for Looting Palisades Home While Wearing “Palisades Strong” Shirt

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

She was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station A Valencia woman has been arrested...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Proposed 7-Bedroom Venice Estate Awaits Buyer to Build It

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

The proposed design includes nine bathrooms, an accessory dwelling unit and a 2,154-square-foot basement  A property at 717 California Avenue...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Local Girl Scout Is a Cookie Selling Monster

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

10-Year Member of the Girl Scouts of America, VHS Frosh Has Nearly 1,000 Boxes of Cookies Sold   By Nick Antonicello ...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...
News, Video

(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://rodneyraanan.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/OTBZO5Nzje pic.twitter.com/iipOncogw8 — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) February 21, 2025

