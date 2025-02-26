Venice Shorts: El Tarasco Is a Neighborhood Favorite

Locals Love Their Burritos, Especially With a Cold Beer

By Nick Antonicello

For more than three decades El Tarasco has been providing locals and tourists alike with their wildly popular Burrito, and other Mexican classics.

Located at 109 Washington Blvd just steps from the beach and fishing pier, El Tarasco continues to deliver quality Mexican cuisine.

El Tarasco offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including their popular Super Deluxe Burrito, which is served wet with melted cheese, beef, lettuce, rice, beans, and guacamole.

For many locals this is their regular Mexican food stop. Very good food, very consistent, fast service, convenient and you can eat in as well and El Tarasco also serves cold beer. The outside tables are great for people watching and the homemade Salsa is excellent.

The restaurant is known for its authentic flavors and casual atmosphere.

For more information or to place an order, you can visit their website at ordereltarasco.com

Nick Antonicello is a 32-year resident of the neighborhood who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com