Venice Shorts: Candidate Forum Stresses Unity and Love for Community

Dr. Naomi Nightingale, Eric Donaldson Serve as Moderator and Timekeeper for Two-Hour, Tuesday Evening Forum

By Nick Antonicello

Despite all the obstacles and challenges imposed by EMPOWER LA and the LA City Clerks’ office, the Venice Neighborhood Council held its Candidate Forum in a ZOOM meeting Tuesday evening in which about 70 people turned out after having an in-person meet and greet Sunday evening to about 40 individuals at the Venice Heritage Museum.

The colossal error by both the City Clerk’s office and EMPOWER LA not to have in-person or same day voting has driven the turnout to nothing in a neighborhood that has historically had the highest turnouts in all of Los Angeles!

Inexplicably, city officials eliminated election day while asking candidates to register and vet stakeholders when that data is already on file with the Clerk.

Nevertheless, the VNC has been able register some 500 voters according to VNC President Brian Averill who is running unopposed for a second term.

Two years ago, nearly 1,000 stakeholders participated in the election while almost 2,000 voted in 2021.

While time remains to register, the process has been grueling for the candidates and the board.

Dr. Naomi Nightingale, a longtime Venice activist and Eric Donaldson, a current board member moderated the two-hour event.

Three questions were asked, and all participating candidates were given four minutes to respond.

The questions were basically, why are you running; what impact would have on the board and what qualifies you to be the best candidate?

The participants were all respectful and there was no Q&A or interaction between the candidates as they were randomly selected to speak by the moderator.

Nightingale announced stakeholders have until March 10th to receive a ballot and post marked March 18th for verification and tabulation.

The first three candidates asked to present were those for the office of Treasurer in which Helen Fallon is seeking a second term.

A resident of the historic canals, Fallon described herself as “the person that says no,” and “the adult in the room,” when it came to her responsibilities as treasurer. Fallon boasted about securing $13,000 in investment back into the community on her watch and as head of the Budget & Finance Committee, she will continue to “economize and spend less,” should she be reelected.

Community Officer Deborah Keaton, who also serves as chair of the Oceanfront Committee is challenging Fallon.

A resident of Venice for 34 years, Keaton is a life-long resident of Los Angeles. Keaton describes herself as “positive, passionate,” and rejects “unproductive behavior.” Keaton believes this is the “people’s work,” and notes this kind of governance should enhance the lives of stakeholders. Keaton talked about engaging the community and her annual music event that has grown to more than 150 people.

The third candidate in the race is Crystal Lopez, who was celebrating her 50th birthday tonight and said she is committing her time to community politics and engagement. An entrepreneur, Lopez believes leadership must provide solutions, and that her background in accounting, bookkeeping and as a small business owner makes her candidacy unique. She also considers herself an advocate for East Venice.

Alex Neiman is running for the position of Outreach Chair. A former board member and lifelong Venetian, he lives across from the home where he was raised and has a professional background in marketing that included working on the Dollar Shave Club campaign. Neiman talked about his deep roots in Venice and that “Venice matters to me.” Neiman also mentioned he was in the process of purchasing his own home here in the neighborhood.

Sarah Mahir is running unopposed for the position of community interest officer.

A longtime Venetian and fixture at board meetings, she plans to be an advocate for the unhoused and will bring that “old school grit” to the incoming board. Services for the unhoused are her priority for those homeless who are “our neighbors and friends.”

Clark Brown, a retired attorney, longtime board member, property owner and resident since 1969 will continue to advocate for removing encampments and RVs from the streets of Venice. Brown has authored several successful resolutions addressing homeless conditions and has been published thirteen times in various local outlets. Brown continues to advocate for affordable housing as well. Brown recently played a major role in eradicating the homeless situation at Marr.

Newcomer Jim Fitzgerald commented that safety and security matter, and that Venetians cannot fear walking at night for fear of being accosted.

“Are we safe or not,” asked the first-time hopeful.

A second-year resident, Joe Friend of Philadelphia by way of Brooklyn, New York said his greatest strength was his ability to “solve big problems in a group setting,” and he looked forward to applying his relevant professional experience to the board’s deliberations.

Longtime community leader Yolanda Gonzalez talked about the history of the VNC as being the third ratified council in Los Angeles, and her community commitment was unwavering. Gonzalez said she intends to focus on the future, and the construction of a new firehouse for Engine #63 of the LAFD will be her objective if reelected.

Another new Venetian is Gina Hardin of Washington, D.C. by way of Philadelphia has a master’s in public administration and feels welcome in Venice as a new member of the community. She wants to protect our beaches and see what can be done about our sidewalks as well.

Another first-time candidate Brennan Lawson is an 11-year resident with advanced degrees and is a small business owner that does quite a bit of volunteer work with the arts community and wants to give voice to the unheard. He sees that commitment as a “true sense of purpose.”

Incumbent Outreach Chair Erica Moore was elected as a community officer two years ago only to resign and be appointed to her current position. She stated she “had so many reasons for running,” and spoke about her 38-year tenure in the food serve industry. “I like to help out. I’m ready to help.”

Board officer Christopher Lee was saddled with the responsibility of this current election crisis but is not complaining and remains optimistic about the final results.

Having come to Venice during the pandemic, and he has been a constant clean-up advocate for our beaches. For Lee, it is all about connecting with groups and making Venice even better. He currently serves as the Rules & Elections Chair.

New candidate Kenya Lee is a resident of the Marina and a travel nurse who has worked at several area hospitals. Creativity and diversity are part of her community DNA, as resilience and hope are part of her governing style. Originally from Michigan, this new homeowner wants to be a voice for the MDR neighborhood.

35-year Venice resident Michael Levy just wants to give back to the community. A native New Yorker, Michael stated he wants to take a more official role and strive for “smart & aggressive” solutions as a board member.

A 12-year veteran of the Land Use & Planning Commitee, local Mehrnoosh Mojallali is a local architect, homeowner and has a master’s from Harvard University in Urban Design. Mojallali has designed several public spaces for Venice and most recently a second pier at the beach at the end of Rose Avenue. She loves smart ideas and the culture of the neighborhood.

Nico Ruderman is seeking a third stint on the VNC this time back as a community officer. The father of an 11-year-old, Ruderman was formerly a candidate for the California legislature and made news last October when he secured Freddy Freeman’s walk-off, grand slam homer in game 1 of the 2024 World Series. Ruderman is a big believer in the committee system and currently serves on Oceanfront Walk.

From 1993-2015, Fran Solomon served as a council deputy for the city of West Hollywood as she is seeking reelection to the VNC. Her late husband Jeffrey owned a tour business they shared, and she is a 47-year Navy Street resident. A consensus builder, Fran loves volunteering with seniors at the beach.

Incumbent board member Jason Sugars is a 57-year-old father and grandfather who wants to bring a balance between the “old and new” of Venice. Hates politics, loves people, Jason seeks responsible representation here at the beach. He is also a life-long resident of the neighborhood.

Incumbent Alley Bean is one of the most popular members of the VNC as she seeks yet another term of office. The wife of the late Orson Bean, she is an award-winning actress best known for her role on “The Wonder Years.” Alley is well-liked and a strong supporter of continued racial and economic diversity. She believes in the engagement of the political players to get things done.

A current member of LUPC, Richard Stanger is a first-time candidate at-large. A forty-year resident and 10-year active resident, Richard’s passion is transportation and parking issues. He also served on the Ad hoc committee for the Venice Community Plan.

A candidate for LUPC Chair, Mark Mack is a 35-year resident and retired architect and college professor of architecture. He views Venice as a “village structure,” as well as a “pedestrian oriented community.” He believes in less luxury development, more tree planting and more open space.

Lisa Redmond is an incumbent seeking reelection. She mentioned support for a Town Hall for teens, an unbridled advocate for the unhoused and will once again take a stab at election reform she failed to accomplish during her current board tenure.

Ted Henderson is a newcomer to the Venice neighborhood in his candidacy as a chair of Land Use. Just three years in Venice, Ted is a former congressional staffer, civic engineer and now seeking compassionate solutions in the insurance industry in wake of the recent wildfires. Henderson does not believe Venice is served well by Los Angeles, and wants to revisit the notion of VEXIT, or secession from LA. He believes there is enough local Venice talent to do things better together.

For more information on the VNC elections, visit www.venicenc.org

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers the deliberations of the neighborhood council. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com