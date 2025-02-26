Louvenia Jenkins, one of Pacific Palisades’ first Black homeowners, Honored by LA County

Jenkins, a former Los Angeles Unified School District educator, has played a pivotal role in supporting young Black students

Louvenia Jenkins, one of Pacific Palisades’ first Black homeowners and a longtime educator, was honored Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for her lifetime of service and resilience in the face of personal loss.

Jenkins, 97, lost her home of over 70 years in the January 7 Palisades Fire. Despite the devastation, she has remained a symbol of strength for the community she has served for decades. LA County Third District Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath presented Jenkins with a scroll recognizing her historic contributions to education and mentorship.

“Her spirit and her strength remain resilient,” Horvath said during the ceremony at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. “Today as we acknowledge the loss of her physical home, we also celebrate the enduring love, strength, and community that defines her life.”

Jenkins, a former Los Angeles Unified School District educator, has played a pivotal role in supporting young Black students. In 2019, she helped establish the Richard L. Sykes Memorial Scholarship through the United Negro College Fund, which has since benefited 25 students from Los Angeles. Last year, her contributions were further recognized in a student-produced documentary at Santa Monica College.

City News Service reported that when Jenkins purchased her home in Pacific Palisades in 1967, she was one of the first Black residents in the area. Over nearly six decades, she filled her home with memories of her career, travels with her mother, and the many honors she received for her dedication to education.

Jenkins, who is now staying at an assisted living facility in Culver City, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I never felt that I would be in this position, but like the phoenix, I shall rise, with all of your help and all of your blessings.”

Horvath also pledged to work with city officials to replace the certificates and awards that Jenkins lost in the fire.

“You have been there for so many Angelenos in a time of need, and now L.A. County, it is our honor to be of service to you at this moment,” Horvath said.

A fundraiser launched to support Jenkins’ recovery has a goal of reaching $100,000 to help secure stable housing for her and her caregiver. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/palisades-fire-relief-fund-louvenia-jenkins-97?cdn-cache=0.