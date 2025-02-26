Inaugural Venice Beach Half Marathon & 5K Set for May

Organizers have set a $25,000 fundraising goal for booster clubs at Venice and Mar Vista schools

The first-ever Venice Beach Half Marathon and 5K will take place on May 18.

The race route will lead participants along Ocean Front Walk, Venice Boulevard, and Abbot Kinney Boulevard, passing well-known landmarks such as Muscle Beach, the Venice Canals, and the old Venice Jail House before concluding under the historic Venice sign. Organizers expect more than 3,000 attendees to participate across multiple events, including the Half Marathon, 5K, 1-Mile Junior Jog and Family Walk, and a quarter-mile run for young children.

In addition to promoting fitness, the marathon aims to raise funds for local schools and support neighborhood businesses. Organizers have set a $25,000 fundraising goal for booster clubs at Venice and Mar Vista schools, with prizes awarded to the school with the highest student participation.

Entertainment is planned along the course, including a performance of Grease at Venice High School. The event also encourages participants to form fundraising teams to support local education initiatives.

Races will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the starting line at 2600 Ocean Park Drive and the finish line at Windward Avenue. Registration is open, and more information can be found at www.runvenicebeach.com.