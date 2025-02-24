Venice Bodysuarfer Aims to Reach World Finals and Olympic Qualification

Moore, currently ranked No. 3 in the U.S. and a top contender in the IBSA 2024 rankings, is seeking financial support to fund his journey to the competition

Local bodysurfer Ian Moore is set to compete in the IBSA Bodysurfing World Tour Finals this spring, marking a significant milestone on his path toward Olympic qualification.

Moore, currently ranked No. 3 in the U.S. and a top contender in the IBSA 2024 rankings, is seeking financial support to fund his journey to the competition and future events worldwide.

The IBSA Bodysurfing World Tour Finals bring together 48 of the top-ranked men and 24 women from regional qualifying series, along with select wildcard entries. The main event is scheduled to take place between April 28 and May 7, 2025, featuring elite bodysurfers from around the globe.

Moore, a former junior and California State Lifeguard, has been deeply passionate about bodysurfing since his youth. His journey into competitive bodysurfing began in 2020 while filming a documentary on the sport. Initially self-funded, Moore traveled to iconic surf locations to capture the essence of bodysurfing and its top athletes. As his passion for the sport grew, so did his competitive ambitions.

“I never thought I’d reach this level of success,” Moore said. “Now, I have the opportunity to compete in the world championship, and I want to take this even further while also working to complete my documentary, ‘Whomp.’”

To support his efforts, Moore launched a GoFundMe campaign with an initial goal of securing funds for the upcoming World Series event in spring 2025. Additional funds will help cover expenses for competitions in France, Australia, Morocco, Mexico, Brazil, Hawaii, Santa Cruz, Portugal, and other key bodysurfing destinations. Contributions will also assist in the completion of his documentary project.

For more details on Moore’s journey or to contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-ian-moores-bodysurfing-world-finals-journey?cdn-cache=0