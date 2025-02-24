Newsom Administration Implements New Accountability Measures for Homelessness Funding

Los Angeles, which has one of the largest unhoused populations in the country, will receive $56.4 million from the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new accountability measures on Monday aimed at ensuring local governments make measurable progress in addressing homelessness to continue receiving state funding. The state is also releasing $920 million in additional funding to assist local efforts in reducing homelessness and expanding housing initiatives.

The new measures will require cities and counties receiving Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) funding to meet performance benchmarks, including progress in reducing encampments and increasing permanent housing options. If local jurisdictions fail to show improvements, the state could withhold future allocations.

“No one should be without a place to call home,” Newsom said in a statement. “We are supporting communities with significant resources, but in return, we expect results—not excuses.”

The governor’s office also launched a new online tool, accountability.ca.gov, which compiles data on homelessness, housing, and behavioral health efforts across California. The website allows residents to track how their local governments are performing in addressing the crisis.

The funding announced Monday includes $160 million in awards for specific projects and an additional $760 million available for cities and counties under HHAP Round 6. Local governments receiving these funds will need to demonstrate they are making tangible progress to qualify for future allocations. Key priorities for the new round of funding include resolving encampments, creating sustainable shelter and housing solutions, and expanding regional collaboration.

Los Angeles, which has one of the largest unhoused populations in the country, will receive $56.4 million from the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund to clear three major encampments near Interstate 10, Hollywood Boulevard, and the LA River.