February 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Newsom Administration Implements New Accountability Measures for Homelessness Funding

 Los Angeles, which has one of the largest unhoused populations in the country, will receive $56.4 million from the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new accountability measures on Monday aimed at ensuring local governments make measurable progress in addressing homelessness to continue receiving state funding. The state is also releasing $920 million in additional funding to assist local efforts in reducing homelessness and expanding housing initiatives.

The new measures will require cities and counties receiving Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) funding to meet performance benchmarks, including progress in reducing encampments and increasing permanent housing options. If local jurisdictions fail to show improvements, the state could withhold future allocations.

“No one should be without a place to call home,” Newsom said in a statement. “We are supporting communities with significant resources, but in return, we expect results—not excuses.”

The governor’s office also launched a new online tool, accountability.ca.gov, which compiles data on homelessness, housing, and behavioral health efforts across California. The website allows residents to track how their local governments are performing in addressing the crisis.

The funding announced Monday includes $160 million in awards for specific projects and an additional $760 million available for cities and counties under HHAP Round 6. Local governments receiving these funds will need to demonstrate they are making tangible progress to qualify for future allocations. Key priorities for the new round of funding include resolving encampments, creating sustainable shelter and housing solutions, and expanding regional collaboration.

Los Angeles, which has one of the largest unhoused populations in the country, will receive $56.4 million from the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund to clear three major encampments near Interstate 10, Hollywood Boulevard, and the LA River.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: GoFundMe: @Mercedes Gonzalez
Hard, News

Santa Maria Man Killed in Fatal Stabbing Outside Bungalow Described as “Cherished Son, Brother and Father”

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

Family and friends are now rallying to support his loved ones Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez, the 31-year-old man who was fatally...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Suspected Domoic Acid Outbreak Strikes Malibu’s Sea Lions

February 25, 2025

Read more
February 25, 2025

A recent wave of distressed sea lion calls in Malibu raises concerns about domoic acid toxicity, prompting warnings for beachgoers...
News, Video

(Video) Spring by the Sea Awaits

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Embrace the beauty of the season at Regent Santa Monica Beach, where golden shores and blooming horizons set the stage...

Photo: YouTube: @Ian Moore
News, upbeat

Venice Bodysuarfer Aims to Reach World Finals and Olympic Qualification

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Moore, currently ranked No. 3 in the U.S. and a top contender in the IBSA 2024 rankings, is seeking financial...
News, Video

(Video) See The View From The Top of Santa Monica’s Pacific Wheel

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

For Tickets and More Information, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information, Go To https://t.co/R3PiS0aYv5 pic.twitter.com/wqmb9YeYZ0 — Yo! Venice!...

Photo: X: @CHPsouthern
Hard, News

Valencia Woman Arrested for Looting Palisades Home While Wearing “Palisades Strong” Shirt

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

She was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station A Valencia woman has been arrested...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Proposed 7-Bedroom Venice Estate Awaits Buyer to Build It

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

The proposed design includes nine bathrooms, an accessory dwelling unit and a 2,154-square-foot basement  A property at 717 California Avenue...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Local Girl Scout Is a Cookie Selling Monster

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

10-Year Member of the Girl Scouts of America, VHS Frosh Has Nearly 1,000 Boxes of Cookies Sold   By Nick Antonicello ...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...
News, Video

(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://rodneyraanan.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/OTBZO5Nzje pic.twitter.com/iipOncogw8 — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) February 21, 2025

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Three Arrested in Fatal Santa Monica Stabbing

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

The attack left one man dead and another injured Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing...
News, upbeat

Despite Venue Loss in Fire, Chamber Music Palisades to Hold Concert This Weekend

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

The program includes selections from Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 7 in C Minor and Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major Chamber...
Hard, News

THIS WEEKEND: VNC to Host Candidate Meet and Greet

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Attendees can hear from candidates about their platforms, ask questions, and learn about the election Residents of Venice will have...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Officials Issue Water Use Warning at Venice Beach Due to High Bacteria

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Similar warnings have been issued for multiple locations across Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Pacific Coast Highway Reopens with Restrictions for Fire-Impacted Communities in Palisades, Malibu

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Residents, essential businesses, and school buses regain access as PCH reopens with lane reductions, speed limits, and checkpoint requirements amid...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR