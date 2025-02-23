Venice Shorts: Local Girl Scout Is a Cookie Selling Monster

10-Year Member of the Girl Scouts of America, VHS Frosh Has Nearly 1,000 Boxes of Cookies Sold

By Nick Antonicello

When it comes to hawking Girl Scout cookies at $6 a box, Pyper and her Mom have a plan in place with 958 boxes sold, as they are well on their way to reaching the goal of 1,250!

With a great table display of items at the RALPHS on Lincoln Boulevard, Pyper is truly impressive with her scouting vest full of patches and medals for all that she has accomplished as a member of the GSA.

As I purchased a box of the Thin Mints, Pyper’s pleasant personality and commitment to the cause no doubt was developing the necessary life skills and entrepreneurial drive to be a truly successful individual.

For the ability to set goals, good judgement, money management, people skills and business ethics are all derived from this annual cookie sale across the United States.

As of this writing Pyper has sold 958 boxes which has her at 77% of her goal with a few more weeks of intense selling to go.

Pyper is a member of Troop #2915, which is affiliated with Saint Mark’s Catholic Community, just down the street from this portable booth at the entrance of this high-volume supermarket.

Business was brisk as most buyers were purchasing on the way out versus on the way in as this duo of cookie sales pros had to navigate the sun so the cookies could stay out of the heat.

Just a freshman at Venice HS, Pyper clearly enjoys scouting and the competition of meeting her personal cookie quota.

With just a few weeks before the end of this year’s selling cycle, make a trip to RALPHS next weekend and you might just be the buyer of that 1,250th box of Girl Scout cookies!

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things, Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com