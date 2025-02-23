Valencia Woman Arrested for Looting Palisades Home While Wearing “Palisades Strong” Shirt

She was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station

A Valencia woman has been arrested for allegedly looting a residence in Pacific Palisades that was severely damaged by the Palisades Fire, authorities said Saturday.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s West Valley Area office were notified around 1 p.m. Friday about a burglary in progress at a burned-out home in the area. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled, but the homeowner provided a detailed description of the individual and a vehicle seen at the scene, CHP officials said.

Investigators traced the vehicle’s registration to an address in Valencia. Officers from the CHP Newhall Area office later arrested the suspect, identified as Karen Mastey, and recovered antique items allegedly stolen from the residence. She was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station on suspicion of grand theft.

In photos released by California Highway Patrol Southern Division, the suspect is seen wearing a shirt that says “Palisades Strong.”

“I am incredibly proud of the swift action taken by our officers to protect the public and prevent further harm,” CHP Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris said in a statement. “Their commitment to serving and assisting those in need during this challenging period reflects the highest standards of the CHP.”