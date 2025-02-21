(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Hard, News

Three Arrested in Fatal Santa Monica Stabbing

February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025

The attack left one man dead and another injured Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing...
News, upbeat

Despite Venue Loss in Fire, Chamber Music Palisades to Hold Concert This Weekend

February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025

The program includes selections from Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 7 in C Minor and Brahms’ Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major Chamber...
Hard, News

THIS WEEKEND: VNC to Host Candidate Meet and Greet

February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025

Attendees can hear from candidates about their platforms, ask questions, and learn about the election Residents of Venice will have...

Hard, News

Officials Issue Water Use Warning at Venice Beach Due to High Bacteria

February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025

Similar warnings have been issued for multiple locations across Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...

Hard, News

Pacific Coast Highway Reopens with Restrictions for Fire-Impacted Communities in Palisades, Malibu

February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025

Residents, essential businesses, and school buses regain access as PCH reopens with lane reductions, speed limits, and checkpoint requirements amid...

Dining, News

New Wine Bar and Market Set to Open in Marina del Rey

February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025

Those interested in attending its soft opening can sign up for an invitation on the restaurant’s website A new destination...
Dining, News

Ōwa to Host Coffee & Flower Pop-Up in Venice

February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025

The restaurant blends traditional flavors with locally sourced ingredients Japanese-inspired restaurant Ōwa is set to host a Coffee & Flower...

Hard, News

First Palisades Property Clears Wildfire Debris Ahead of Schedule, Mayor Announces

February 19, 2025

February 19, 2025

Officials have touted the cleanup effort as the fastest of its kind in California history The first property in the...

News, Real Estate

L.A. County Approves Eviction Protections for Fire-Affected Business Owners and Workers

February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025

New policy grants six-month relief to tenants and small business owners impacted by January fires, with $10 million in rental...

News, upbeat

Venice Art Exhibit Raises $40K for Fire-Affected Artists, Gallery Continuing

February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025

Proceeds from artwork sales will go to the Grief and Hope Fund The independent Venice gallery ARCANE Space is rallying...
News, upbeat

Community Tree and Native Planting Event Set for Venice

February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025

Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and gardening tools Volunteers will gather in Venice on Saturday, Feb. 22, for a...

Hard, News

Inglewood Man Arrested in January Homicide in Santa Monica

February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025

Month-Long Investigation Leads to Arrest A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month...

Hard, News

Palisades Athletic Community Seek to Rebuild Programs, Fundraise for New Equipment

February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025

Local teams and organizations have launched fundraising efforts to help restore normalcy for affected players and ensure they can return...

Hard, News

Police Standoff in Venice Ends Peacefully

February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025

Authorities Respond to Disturbance Call By Zach Armstrong A standoff involving multiple police units in Venice ended peacefully, authorities confirmed....

News, upbeat

Recovery Center Opens in West LA to Streamline Rebuilding Efforts

February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025

The hubs bring together representatives from multiple city departments, including Building and Safety, City Planning, and the Department of Water...

