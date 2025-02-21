Three Arrested in Fatal Santa Monica Stabbing

The attack left one man dead and another injured

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place early Saturday morning in downtown Santa Monica, police said. The attack left one man dead and another injured following a verbal altercation.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Wilshire Boulevard, where officers from the Santa Monica Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Emergency responders provided immediate medical aid before transporting both victims to a local hospital.

One of the victims, 31-year-old Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez of Santa Maria, succumbed to his injuries. The second victim survived with non-life-threatening wounds.

After an extensive investigation, detectives arrested three suspects in connection with the attack. Brothers Alfredo Quintero, 41, and Ricardo Quintero Jr., 42, both of South Gate, were taken into custody on Monday, while a third suspect, 32-year-old Rogelio Arenas of Los Angeles, was arrested Wednesday. Alfredo Quintero and Rogelio Arenas have been charged with homicide and are being held without bail. Ricardo Quintero Jr. faces charges as an accessory and is also being held without bail.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Hilda Lucero at hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at alfonso.lozano@santamonica.gov, or the Santa Monica Police Department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.