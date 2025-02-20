THIS WEEKEND: VNC to Host Candidate Meet and Greet

Attendees can hear from candidates about their platforms, ask questions, and learn about the election

Residents of Venice will have an opportunity to meet candidates running for the Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) during an in-person Candidate Meet and Greet this Sunday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m.

The event, hosted by the Venice Heritage Museum at 228 Main Street, will allow community members to engage directly with those vying for leadership positions.

The VNC election, which will be conducted entirely by mail this year, aims to bring together stakeholders invested in improving and maintaining the quality of life in Venice. Attendees at Sunday’s event can hear from candidates about their platforms, ask questions, and learn more about the election process.

In addition to the in-person gathering, a virtual Candidate Town Hall will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Moderated by community leader Naomi Nightingale, the town hall will provide another opportunity for voters to familiarize themselves with the candidates.

Venice stakeholders—including residents, workers, property owners, and those involved in community organizations—can request a vote-by-mail ballot until March 10. Ballots must be returned by March 18, with official results announced on April 2.

For more information on the election, candidate statements, and how to request a ballot, visit venicenc.org/elections.