Officials Issue Water Use Warning at Venice Beach Due to High Bacteria

Similar warnings have been issued for multiple locations across Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water warning for Venice Beach, urging visitors to avoid swimming, surfing, or any water activities due to elevated bacteria levels.

The advisory specifically applies to areas near the Windward storm drain, Rose Avenue storm drain, and Brooks Avenue storm drain, extending 100 yards up and down the coast from each location. Health officials warn that recent testing showed bacterial levels exceeding state health standards, posing potential health risks to beachgoers.

In addition to Venice Beach, similar warnings have been issued for multiple locations across Los Angeles County, including Santa Monica, Dockweiler State Beach, and Marina del Rey. Separately, an ocean water advisory remains in effect from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach due to contamination from fire-related debris. While beachgoers are permitted to use the sand, they are advised to avoid ocean water in these areas.

Public health officials will continue monitoring water quality and provide updates as conditions change.

For the latest information, residents can call the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.