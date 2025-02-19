Ōwa to Host Coffee & Flower Pop-Up in Venice

The restaurant blends traditional flavors with locally sourced ingredients

Japanese-inspired restaurant Ōwa is set to host a Coffee & Flower Pop-Up from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2025, offering fresh flower bouquets and Japanese pourover espresso in the heart of Venice.

The pop-up will run Friday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Ōwa’s location on Abbot Kinney. Known for its modern take on sushi and Japanese classics, the restaurant blends traditional flavors with locally sourced ingredients.

Ōwa’s beverage program highlights Japanese gins, bold whiskeys, and an extensive selection of sake, alongside shōchū, yuzu-based cocktails, and tributes to Los Angeles’ Mexican influences with tequila and mezcal offerings.

More details can be found at owavenice.com.