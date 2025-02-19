New Wine Bar and Market Set to Open in Marina del Rey

Those interested in attending its soft opening can sign up for an invitation on the restaurant’s website

A new destination for wine lovers and food enthusiasts is set to open soon in Marina del Rey.

Stoa, a wine bar and market located at 4240 Via Marina, will offer a curated selection of wines, artisanal cheeses, and charcuterie in a space designed for gathering, conversation, and appreciation of life’s simple pleasures.

Inspired by the principles of Stoicism, Stoa embraces intentionality and simplicity, creating an atmosphere where guests can savor the moment. The menu will feature carefully selected wines paired with cheese and charcuterie boards, panini, and Roman-style pizzas.

In addition to dining in, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the market, which will stock a variety of thoughtfully chosen artisanal goods. Guests can also order picnic baskets, perfect for a seaside outing or a day on the water.

Stoa will be hosting a soft opening event, and those interested in attending can sign up for an invitation on the restaurant’s website: https://www.stoawinebar.com/