First Palisades Property Clears Wildfire Debris Ahead of Schedule, Mayor Announces

The first property in the Palisades affected by recent wildfires has completed both phases of debris removal months ahead of schedule, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday.

“Our focus is on making sure we rebuild the Palisades as quickly and safely as possible, and today marks a major milestone that’s months ahead of expectations,” Bass said in a statement. “This underscores my commitment to drive this wildfire recovery forward in record time.”

Debris removal occurs in two phases: Phase 1, conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, clears hazardous materials such as electric vehicle batteries, while Phase 2 involves a full clearing of the lot to prepare for rebuilding.

Bass has implemented several measures to expedite recovery, including an emergency executive directive that streamlines building permits, bypasses state environmental review, and allows for rebuilding “like for like” without additional city approvals. Additionally, the city launched the LA One-Stop Rebuilding Center at 1828 Sawtelle Blvd. to provide centralized resources for affected residents.

The announcement follows Los Angeles County’s introduction of an Opt-Out permit for property owners wishing to hire private contractors for debris removal while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations. Officials have touted the cleanup effort as the fastest of its kind in California history, with strong coordination among federal, state, and local agencies.

Residents can find more information on recovery efforts at LACity.gov and recovery.lacounty.gov.