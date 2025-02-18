L.A. County Approves Eviction Protections for Fire-Affected Business Owners and Workers

New policy grants six-month relief to tenants and small business owners impacted by January fires, with $10 million in rental assistance allocated

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion to enact limited eviction protections for workers and small business owners financially impacted by the January 2025 wildfires. The measure, introduced by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, applies countywide, including all 88 cities and unincorporated areas, and includes a six-month eviction protection period ending on July 31, 2025.

“Tonight, our workers impacted by the fires don’t have to worry about losing their homes because of a disaster beyond their control,” Horvath said in a statement. “With today’s vote, we ensure that those directly impacted by the fires have the eviction protections they need to stay housed as they recover.”

The motion comes in response to the devastation caused by multiple wildfires across Los Angeles County, including the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and others. The disaster led to the destruction of more than 16,000 structures and displaced thousands of residents, while economic disruptions impacted over 125,000 workers and 20,000 businesses, according to preliminary estimates from the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Under the new policy, tenants facing eviction must demonstrate financial hardship due to the fires and be actively seeking relief through unemployment benefits, wildfire assistance programs, or job searches. Qualifying tenants will have until July 31, 2025, to repay rental debt incurred during the protection period.

The Board also approved $10 million in rental assistance funds, which will be directed to landlords on behalf of tenants. Additionally, philanthropic funds will be solicited to further support affected renters, with a report due in 15 days outlining the financial framework for the initiative.

Landlords will be prohibited from charging late fees or penalties on rental debt accrued during the protection period. However, they may challenge a tenant’s claim of financial hardship if they believe the provided documentation is fraudulent.

The county has taken multiple steps to address the housing crisis following the fires, including previous measures to prevent rent gouging and establish a $32 million fund for displaced residents and business owners. Horvath emphasized the importance of swift action to prevent further homelessness in a county already facing severe housing challenges.

“With thousands of displaced families adding pressure to the rental market, it’s critical that we do everything we can to keep people in the housing they are currently in,” she said.

County officials will continue to assess the program’s impact and may extend or modify protections based on future needs. The resolution is set to take effect immediately.