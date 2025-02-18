February 19, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Community Tree and Native Planting Event Set for Venice

Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and gardening tools

Volunteers will gather in Venice on Saturday, Feb. 22, for a community planting event aimed at enhancing local green spaces and supporting pollinator habitats.

The event, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3rd Avenue and Sunset Avenue, invites community members of all skill levels to participate in planting trees and native plants. Organized in partnership with the Venice PARC Pollinator & Resilience Corridor, Verdant Venice Group, and the Venice Beach BID, the initiative seeks to promote environmental sustainability and improve urban biodiversity.

“This is an opportunity for the community to come together and make a tangible impact on our local environment,” organizers said in a statement.

Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and gardening tools if available. The event is open to the public, and refunds will be offered up to seven days before the event date.

