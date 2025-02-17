(Video) Enjoy Beach Proximity and Prime Amenities at Ocean View Hotel

For More Info, Go To Oceanviewsantamonica.com
February 17, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Following weeks of repairs and restocking, this store is once again serving the community Anawalt Lumber has reopened its Pacific...
February 17, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts Los Angeles County has introduced an Opt-Out...
February 16, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Built in 1954, the multi-family complex has an average size of 713 square feet per unit A 10-unit apartment building...
February 16, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Annual festival returns with three seasonal events, featuring live music, local vendors, and immersive cultural experiences The Venice Fest, a...
February 14, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The free community event is part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations, with the 2025 theme, “Roots and Reflections:...
February 14, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to an established fund The Riviera Country Club has pledged $1...
February 13, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The event will take place at Beyond Baroque The 22nd annual Venice Film Fest will take place at Beyond Baroque...
February 13, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Attendees who donate online will receive raffle tickets A local fundraiser aims to support two individuals impacted by the recent...
February 13, 2025 Nick Antonicello
Zero In-Person Voting Diminishes Participation, Interest, Credibility, & Confidence in This Badly Flawed Process By Nick Antonicello Could you imagine...
The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations Din Tai Fung,...
Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....
The Fire Fundraiser Block Party, held near the Venice Pier, drew a large crowd who gathered for live music and...
Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...
Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...
Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...
