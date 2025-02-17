Police Standoff in Venice Ends Peacefully

Authorities Respond to Disturbance Call

By Zach Armstrong

A standoff involving multiple police units in Venice ended peacefully, authorities confirmed.

On Monday just before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a radio call about a male possibly suffering from mental illness and disturbing the public with loud noises. Upon arrival, at the 900 block of California Avenue, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect who refused to come out of the building. Authorities successfully resolved the situation after about an hour.

No crime was determined and no injuries were reported.