February 17, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

County Launches Opt-Out Permit for Fire Debris Removal

The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts

Los Angeles County has introduced an Opt-Out permit for property owners who wish to hire private contractors for fire debris removal following the Palisades Fire. 

The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts while ensuring compliance with local, state, and federal safety and environmental regulations.

The move is part of the county’s broader effort to streamline the recovery process while maintaining public health and environmental safeguards. “Along with our local, state, and federal partners, Los Angeles County is delivering a coordinated process that gives property owners the flexibility to manage their own Phase 2 fire debris removal, while ensuring public health and environmental protocols are met,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

The opt-out permit is now available through the county’s EPIC-LA system, with updates and refinements to be provided at recovery.lacounty.gov. Property owners who choose this option must submit an online opt-out form, apply for a permit through EPIC-LA, and obtain certification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirming completion of Phase 1 hazardous material removal. Once approved, property owners and their private contractors can begin the debris removal process, following the same standards required by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Property owners opting for independent cleanup will be responsible for any costs exceeding their insurance settlement for debris removal. County officials emphasize that the goal is to facilitate the fastest debris removal effort in state history while balancing safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.

For more information, visit recovery.lacounty.gov.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Enjoy Beach Proximity and Prime Amenities at Ocean View Hotel

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

For More Info, Go To Oceanviewsantamonica.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/ImCWwZb31p pic.twitter.com/aYNkOvGD2p — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) February 17, 2025

Photo: Facebook: @Anawalt Lumber
News, upbeat

Hardware Store Reopens Palisades Location After Wildfire Closure

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

Following weeks of repairs and restocking, this store is once again serving the community Anawalt Lumber has reopened its Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Mar Vista Apartment Building Hits Market at $3M

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

Built in 1954, the multi-family complex has an average size of 713 square feet per unit A 10-unit apartment building...

Photo: Venice Fest
News, upbeat

Venice Fest Announces 2025 Event Dates, Celebrating Community and Creativity

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

Annual festival returns with three seasonal events, featuring live music, local vendors, and immersive cultural experiences The Venice Fest, a...

Photo: Santa Monica
News, upbeat

Black History Greens Festival to Celebrate Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park

February 14, 2025

Read more
February 14, 2025

The free community event is part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations, with the 2025 theme, “Roots and Reflections:...

Photo: MLS.com
News, upbeat

Country Club Donates $1M for Palisades Recovery

February 14, 2025

Read more
February 14, 2025

The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to an established fund The Riviera Country Club has pledged $1...
News, upbeat

22nd Annual Venice Film Fest to Feature Documentaries on Art and Counterculture Legacy

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

The event will take place at Beyond Baroque The 22nd annual Venice Film Fest will take place at Beyond Baroque...

Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Fundraiser Concert in Marina del Rey to Aid Wildfire Victims

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Attendees who donate online will receive raffle tickets A local fundraiser aims to support two individuals impacted by the recent...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Time to Reform the LA Neighborhood Council Voting System

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Zero In-Person Voting Diminishes Participation, Interest, Credibility, & Confidence in This Badly Flawed Process By Nick Antonicello Could you imagine...
Dining, News

Tai Chain to Donate Santa Monica Grand Opening Proceeds to Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations  Din Tai Fung,...
News

Santa Monica Hotel Event Space Offers Affordability, Accessibility

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....

Photo: Instagram: @naluvidavenice
Dining, News

Venice Restaurant Raises $10K for Wildfire Relief at Community Block Party

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The Fire Fundraiser Block Party, held near the Venice Pier, drew a large crowd who gathered for live music and...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
Hard, News

One of Palisades’ First Black Homeowners Seeks Support After Fire Destroys Home

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...

Photo: YouTube: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Phase 2 Debris Removal Underway in Palisades, Officials Tout Historic Recovery Speed

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR