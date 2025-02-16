Venice Fest Announces 2025 Event Dates, Celebrating Community and Creativity

Annual festival returns with three seasonal events, featuring live music, local vendors, and immersive cultural experiences

The Venice Fest, a cornerstone of Southern California’s cultural scene, has announced its 2025 event dates, promising three, one-day celebrations designed to bring the community together through art, music, and local business support.

The festival, which takes place on Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista, will kick off with Venice Love Fest on March 22, followed by Venice Summer Fest on June 21, and concluding with Venice Winter Fest on November 22. Each event showcases live music, artisan vendors, food, and interactive experiences aimed at fostering a sense of unity and creativity within the community.

Organizers describe Venice Fest as “more than just an event—it’s a reflection of the community’s heart and soul.” Spanning four blocks, the festival features over 400 artists, brands, and designers, as well as live entertainment on three stages. With hands-on art workshops, food from local vendors, and immersive cultural activities, each festival draws an estimated 100,000 attendees.

“Our goal is to spread good vibes and highlight the importance of supporting local businesses, artists, and creatives,” organizers said. “Through shared experiences, we create a space where the community can connect, celebrate, and uplift one another.”

Venice Fest is free to attend and open to all ages. The event is also pet-friendly, encouraging attendees to bring their furry companions along for the festivities. Free street parking is available on nearby side streets, though organizers recommend using rideshare services for convenience.

A portion of the festival’s efforts support local non-profit partner Nourish LA, an organization focused on fighting hunger, preventing food waste, and ensuring food security for Angelenos in need.

For more information, go to https://www.thevenicefest.com/