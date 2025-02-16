10-Unit Mar Vista Apartment Building Hits Market at $3M

Built in 1954, the multi-family complex has an average size of 713 square feet per unit

A 10-unit apartment building in the Mar Vista neighborhood of West Los Angeles has been listed for sale at $3 million.

The property, located at 11401 Washington Place, spans 7,129 square feet and features 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across two stories. Built in 1954, the multi-family complex includes three two-bedroom units and seven one-bedroom units, with an average size of 713 square feet per unit. The building sits on a 7,753-square-foot lot and provides seven parking spaces, one for each unit.

The apartment complex is positioned at the corner of Bledsoe Avenue and Washington Place, just south of Venice Boulevard and west of Sawtelle Boulevard. It is within close proximity to major employment hubs, including Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Culver City, and Century City.

Unit amenities include hardwood floors, ample closet space, and kitchens with separate dining areas. Some units feature stainless steel ovens. The building also offers on-site laundry and is separately metered for gas and electricity.

The listing is managed by Matthew R. Kanner of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz. For more information, go to https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/11401-Washington-Pl-90066/home/6726899.