February 17, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

10-Unit Mar Vista Apartment Building Hits Market at $3M

Built in 1954, the multi-family complex has an average size of 713 square feet per unit

A 10-unit apartment building in the Mar Vista neighborhood of West Los Angeles has been listed for sale at $3 million.

The property, located at 11401 Washington Place, spans 7,129 square feet and features 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across two stories. Built in 1954, the multi-family complex includes three two-bedroom units and seven one-bedroom units, with an average size of 713 square feet per unit. The building sits on a 7,753-square-foot lot and provides seven parking spaces, one for each unit.

The apartment complex is positioned at the corner of Bledsoe Avenue and Washington Place, just south of Venice Boulevard and west of Sawtelle Boulevard. It is within close proximity to major employment hubs, including Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Culver City, and Century City. 

Unit amenities include hardwood floors, ample closet space, and kitchens with separate dining areas. Some units feature stainless steel ovens. The building also offers on-site laundry and is separately metered for gas and electricity.

The listing is managed by Matthew R. Kanner of Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz. For more information, go to https://www.redfin.com/CA/Los-Angeles/11401-Washington-Pl-90066/home/6726899.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Enjoy Beach Proximity and Prime Amenities at Ocean View Hotel

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

For More Info, Go To Oceanviewsantamonica.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/ImCWwZb31p pic.twitter.com/aYNkOvGD2p — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) February 17, 2025

Photo: Facebook: @Anawalt Lumber
News, upbeat

Hardware Store Reopens Palisades Location After Wildfire Closure

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

Following weeks of repairs and restocking, this store is once again serving the community Anawalt Lumber has reopened its Pacific...
Hard, News

County Launches Opt-Out Permit for Fire Debris Removal

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts Los Angeles County has introduced an Opt-Out...

Photo: Venice Fest
News, upbeat

Venice Fest Announces 2025 Event Dates, Celebrating Community and Creativity

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

Annual festival returns with three seasonal events, featuring live music, local vendors, and immersive cultural experiences The Venice Fest, a...

Photo: Santa Monica
News, upbeat

Black History Greens Festival to Celebrate Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park

February 14, 2025

Read more
February 14, 2025

The free community event is part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations, with the 2025 theme, “Roots and Reflections:...

Photo: MLS.com
News, upbeat

Country Club Donates $1M for Palisades Recovery

February 14, 2025

Read more
February 14, 2025

The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to an established fund The Riviera Country Club has pledged $1...
News, upbeat

22nd Annual Venice Film Fest to Feature Documentaries on Art and Counterculture Legacy

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

The event will take place at Beyond Baroque The 22nd annual Venice Film Fest will take place at Beyond Baroque...

Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Fundraiser Concert in Marina del Rey to Aid Wildfire Victims

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Attendees who donate online will receive raffle tickets A local fundraiser aims to support two individuals impacted by the recent...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Time to Reform the LA Neighborhood Council Voting System

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Zero In-Person Voting Diminishes Participation, Interest, Credibility, & Confidence in This Badly Flawed Process By Nick Antonicello Could you imagine...
Dining, News

Tai Chain to Donate Santa Monica Grand Opening Proceeds to Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations  Din Tai Fung,...
News

Santa Monica Hotel Event Space Offers Affordability, Accessibility

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....

Photo: Instagram: @naluvidavenice
Dining, News

Venice Restaurant Raises $10K for Wildfire Relief at Community Block Party

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The Fire Fundraiser Block Party, held near the Venice Pier, drew a large crowd who gathered for live music and...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
Hard, News

One of Palisades’ First Black Homeowners Seeks Support After Fire Destroys Home

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...

Photo: YouTube: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Phase 2 Debris Removal Underway in Palisades, Officials Tout Historic Recovery Speed

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR