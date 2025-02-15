February 15, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Best of Yo Venice 2025

NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE VENICE AREA BUSINESSES!

Food & Drink

  • Best Coffee Shop
  • Best Brunch Spot
  • Best Happy Hour
  • Best Fine Dining Restaurant
  • Best Casual Dining
  • Best Takeout Spot
  • Best Burger
  • Best Pizza
  • Best Sushi
  • Best Mexican Restaurant
  • Best Italian Restaurant
  • Best Vegetarian/Vegan Restaurant
  • Best Dessert Spot

Shopping & Retail

  • Best Boutique Shop
  • Best Shopping Center (e.g., Westfield Century City)
  • Best Grocery Store
  • Best Specialty Food Store
  • Best Wine & Spirits Shop
  • Best Jewelry Store

Health & Wellness

  • Best Gym/Fitness Center
  • Best Yoga Studio
  • Best Pilates Studio
  • Best Spa
  • Best Med Spa
  • Best Hair Salon
  • Best Barber Shop
  • Best Nail Salon
  • Best Chiropractor
  • Best Dentist
  • Best Dermatologist
  • Best Optometrist

Real Estate & Home Services

  • Best Real Estate Agent
  • Best Real Estate Brokerage
  • Best Property Management Company
  • Best Apartment Community
  • Best Home Cleaning Service
  • Best Interior Designer

Arts, Culture & Entertainment

  • Best Museum or Cultural Attraction
  • Best Art Gallery
  • Best Live Performance Venue
  • Best Movie Theater

Professional Services

  • Best Law Firm
  • Best Accounting Firm
  • Best Financial Advisor
  • Best Insurance Agency

Education

  • Best Preschool
  • Best Private School
  • Best Tutoring Service

Auto & Transportation

  • Best Car Dealership
  • Best Auto Repair Shop
  • Best Rideshare Service

Community & Lifestyle

  • Best Nonprofit Organization
  • Best Community Event
  • Best Hotel

Family-Friendly Activities & Entertainment

  • Best Indoor Play Space
  • Best Outdoor Park/Playground
  • Best Kids’ Entertainment Venue
  • Best Family-Friendly Restaurant
  • Best Kids’ Birthday Party Venue
  • Best Museum for Kids
  • Best Movie Theater for Families
  • Best Summer Camp

Shopping & Services for Families

  • Best Kids’ Clothing Store
  • Best Toy Store
  • Best Maternity & Baby Store
  • Best Family Photographer
Westside Wellness
