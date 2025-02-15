Best of Yo Venice 2025

Westside Ballet students and residents of Venice/Mar Vista prepare for their Spring Performances. Of 91 company dancers, 15 live or go to school in Venice/Mar Vista: Alix Weissbecker Kushner, Kaylee Barrow, Mathilde Guay, Bridget Cooney, Ella Abramson, Heath Olvera, Alexandra Moccia, Kali Solomon, Kyler Sziraki, Archer Anderson, Angelina Di Bari, Antonia Cytrynowicz, Charlotte Sachs, Isabelle Choy, Olivia Moccia, Ezra Galambos, and Gabriella Calderon. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography