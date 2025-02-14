Black History Greens Festival to Celebrate Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park

The free community event is part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations, with the 2025 theme, “Roots and Reflections: Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park.”

The city of Santa Monica and the Black Santa Monica Community Group will host the 10th annual Black History Greens Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Virginia Avenue Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Virginia Avenue Park has long been a symbol of inclusion, offering recreational spaces once denied to Black Americans. This year’s festival will honor key figures who played a pivotal role in acquiring and developing the park, including Clyde Smith, Vabel Reed, Lloyd C. Allen—Santa Monica’s first Black Recreation and Parks Commissioner—former Mayor Nat Trives, former City Councilmember Hilliard Lawson, and Dr. Alfred T. Quinn, the first Black teacher hired in the Santa Monica school district.

Attendees can enjoy greens cooking demonstrations with local chefs, family-friendly activities such as book readings and giveaways, live performances, vendors, and wellness information. KJLH radio personality Arron “BOBO” Arnell will return as master of ceremonies.

Highlights of the day’s festivities include a greens cooking competition featuring Pastor Mossett of Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica and Chef Andrena Seals of the Black Santa Monica Community Group. Historian Robbie Jones, owner of Black Santa Monica Tours and Jus’ Family Cafe and Coffee Bar, will serve as the event’s legacy moderator.

Los Angeles County Supervisors will recognize Nat Trives for his contributions as a founder of Santa Monica’s annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, which marks its 40th anniversary this year. Additional performances will include the Calvary Baptist Church Gospel Choir and a violin recital by a Santa Monica High School senior. Author Glenda Armand will read from her book, Ice Cream Man, while DJ Dense provides music throughout the day.

Other activities include live cooking demonstrations, book giveaways by the Pico Branch Library, and a variety of resource booths and vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs. Walking and biking to the event are recommended.