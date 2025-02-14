February 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Santa Monica

Black History Greens Festival to Celebrate Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park

The free community event is part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations, with the 2025 theme, “Roots and Reflections: Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park.”

The city of Santa Monica and the Black Santa Monica Community Group will host the 10th annual Black History Greens Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Virginia Avenue Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Virginia Avenue Park has long been a symbol of inclusion, offering recreational spaces once denied to Black Americans. This year’s festival will honor key figures who played a pivotal role in acquiring and developing the park, including Clyde Smith, Vabel Reed, Lloyd C. Allen—Santa Monica’s first Black Recreation and Parks Commissioner—former Mayor Nat Trives, former City Councilmember Hilliard Lawson, and Dr. Alfred T. Quinn, the first Black teacher hired in the Santa Monica school district.

Attendees can enjoy greens cooking demonstrations with local chefs, family-friendly activities such as book readings and giveaways, live performances, vendors, and wellness information. KJLH radio personality Arron “BOBO” Arnell will return as master of ceremonies.

Highlights of the day’s festivities include a greens cooking competition featuring Pastor Mossett of Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica and Chef Andrena Seals of the Black Santa Monica Community Group. Historian Robbie Jones, owner of Black Santa Monica Tours and Jus’ Family Cafe and Coffee Bar, will serve as the event’s legacy moderator.

Los Angeles County Supervisors will recognize Nat Trives for his contributions as a founder of Santa Monica’s annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, which marks its 40th anniversary this year. Additional performances will include the Calvary Baptist Church Gospel Choir and a violin recital by a Santa Monica High School senior. Author Glenda Armand will read from her book, Ice Cream Man, while DJ Dense provides music throughout the day.

Other activities include live cooking demonstrations, book giveaways by the Pico Branch Library, and a variety of resource booths and vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs. Walking and biking to the event are recommended.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, upbeat

Country Club Donates $1M for Palisades Recovery

February 14, 2025

Read more
February 14, 2025

The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to an established fund The Riviera Country Club has pledged $1...
News, upbeat

22nd Annual Venice Film Fest to Feature Documentaries on Art and Counterculture Legacy

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

The event will take place at Beyond Baroque The 22nd annual Venice Film Fest will take place at Beyond Baroque...

Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Fundraiser Concert in Marina del Rey to Aid Wildfire Victims

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Attendees who donate online will receive raffle tickets A local fundraiser aims to support two individuals impacted by the recent...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Time to Reform the LA Neighborhood Council Voting System

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Zero In-Person Voting Diminishes Participation, Interest, Credibility, & Confidence in This Badly Flawed Process By Nick Antonicello Could you imagine...
Dining, News

Tai Chain to Donate Santa Monica Grand Opening Proceeds to Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations  Din Tai Fung,...
News

Santa Monica Hotel Event Space Offers Affordability, Accessibility

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....

Photo: Instagram: @naluvidavenice
Dining, News

Venice Restaurant Raises $10K for Wildfire Relief at Community Block Party

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The Fire Fundraiser Block Party, held near the Venice Pier, drew a large crowd who gathered for live music and...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
Hard, News

One of Palisades’ First Black Homeowners Seeks Support After Fire Destroys Home

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...

Photo: YouTube: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Phase 2 Debris Removal Underway in Palisades, Officials Tout Historic Recovery Speed

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...

Photo: Google
Hard, News

Man Sues Famous Marina del Rey Bar for Alleged Assault

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages By Zach Armstrong A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Dog Dies in Mar Vista House Fire Over Weekend

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

The flames were knocked down by 38 firefighters Firefighters swiftly extinguished a blaze in a Mar Vista home Saturday evening,...
News, Video

 (Video) Beaten Dead Body Found on Santa Monica Shore

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene. pic.twitter.com/RvyjOa3eY5 — Yo! Venice!...

Photo: CALFire
News, upbeat

Worker Relief Fund Launched for Those Impacted by Palisades Fire

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund Los Angeles County has launched the LA...
News, Real Estate

How Much Have Palisades Property Values Slipped After the Fire?

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Property prices drop as sellers and buyers remain at odds in post-fire market Property values in Pacific Palisades have taken...

