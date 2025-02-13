THIS WEEKEND: Fundraiser Concert in Marina del Rey to Aid Wildfire Victims

Attendees who donate online will receive raffle tickets

A local fundraiser aims to support two individuals impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, as friends and community members come together to help Kiyo Kitmitto and Bart Saric rebuild their lives.

The fundraiser, organized by Masao Miyashiro through GoFundMe, has raised $1,200 toward a $5,000 goal as of Thursday. Donations are being accepted in $5 increments, with each contribution earning a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes at an upcoming benefit event.

A relief concert will be held on Feb. 16 at Coco Beach Bar & Grill in Marina del Rey, running from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will feature performances by local bands Head Space, Tone Def, and The Brobots, along with DJ Cousto. Attendees who donate online will receive raffle tickets, which can be picked up in envelopes at the event.

“Our goal is to bring the community together and provide much-needed support for those affected by the wildfires,” Miyashiro said. “Every contribution helps Kiyo and Bart get back on their feet.”

The event is backed by local sponsors, including Dogtown, OG213 Clothing, Chef Jeremy, Venice Brand, Kid Caviar, Ultra Shine, Venice Stories, Josh “Bagel” Photography, Westside Motorcycle Collective, The Venice West, Little Plants Farm, Hecho en Venice, Rae Ray, Lance Lemond, Wines from Anthony Portillo, No Reaction, Mercedes Bar and Grille, BRADFORD Photos, Pat Ngoho, and Saint Rocke.