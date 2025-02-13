22nd Annual Venice Film Fest to Feature Documentaries on Art and Counterculture Legacy

The event will take place at Beyond Baroque

The 22nd annual Venice Film Fest will take place at Beyond Baroque on Sunday, Feb. 16, showcasing a lineup of films that highlight Venice Beach’s artistic and cultural history. The event, which begins at 6 p.m. PT, will be held in person and streamed live on YouTube.

Headlining this year’s festival is The Sound of Paint, an award-winning documentary by filmmaker Joshua Enoch Williams. The film, which won Best Documentary at the 2024 Topanga Film Festival, offers a portrait of Vincent DiGaetano, a longtime Venice Beach street artist and musician. Spanning 14 years, the documentary captures DiGaetano’s journey as he navigates both the struggles and triumphs of homelessness while creating art along Ocean Front Walk.

In addition to The Sound of Paint, the festival will feature short films, including Sponto Beats and other historical works chronicling the artistic and countercultural legacy of Venice Beach. Live music performances will also be part of the evening’s festivities.

Admission to the festival is free, though a $10 donation is suggested. The event will take place at Beyond Baroque, located at 681 Venice Blvd.