Venice Restaurant Raises $10K for Wildfire Relief at Community Block Party

The Fire Fundraiser Block Party, held near the Venice Pier, drew a large crowd who gathered for live music and comedy

A fundraising event hosted by Venice restaurant Nalu Vida raised nearly $10,000 for local firefighters and wildfire relief efforts over the weekend. The Fire Fundraiser Block Party, held near the Venice Pier, drew a large crowd who gathered for live music, comedy, and community support.

The event featured a pancake breakfast prepared by firefighters from Los Angeles Fire Department Station 63, with proceeds benefiting both the station and the Marina del Rey Fireman’s Fund. Additional funds were raised through food and drink sales, raffle tickets from The Venice Brand, and QR code donations, which were matched by the Marina del Rey Rotary Club.

“Nalu Vida is all about bringing the community together, and we’re grateful for the overwhelming support for this cause,” said co-organizer Christian Warren in a statement. “Seeing so many people come out to help our local firefighters and those affected by the wildfires was truly inspiring.”

Entertainment throughout the day included performances by reggae band Unkle Monkey, multiple sets from The Brobots, and comedy acts. DJ Yoga Matt provided music between sets, and the evening wrapped up with dinner service, a UFC viewing, and a late-night DJ set.

Venice Paparazzi, a media partner for the event, recognized the contributions of local officials and organizations, including Councilwoman Traci Park, Sonya Young Jimenez from L.A. City Recreation & Parks, The Venice Brand, and Nancy Voss of the Marina del Rey Rotary Club.

