February 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: CALFire

Worker Relief Fund Launched for Those Impacted by Palisades Fire

In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund

Los Angeles County has launched the LA Region Worker Relief Fund to assist workers who lost wages or employment due to the 2025 wind and wildfire disaster. The fund offers up to $2,000 in cash assistance to eligible applicants and aims to provide economic relief and support for finding new employment opportunities.

Administered by AidKit in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the City of Los Angeles Economic Workforce Development Department, the fund prioritizes workers who reside in LA County, are at least 18 years old, and have experienced employment disruption due to the emergency.

Applications opened on Feb. 6 and will close on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Workers can apply online at lacworkers.aidkit.org/apply. Webinars will be held to guide applicants through the process, with sessions in English and Spanish on Feb. 12.

In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund. Contributions are being managed by the Department of Economic Opportunity and Southern California Grantmakers. Those interested in donating can contact funds@opportunity.lacounty.gov.

For more information about the Worker Relief Fund and additional wildfire recovery resources, visit laregionfund.lacounty.gov.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
Hard, News

One of Palisades’ First Black Homeowners Seeks Support After Fire Destroys Home

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...

Photo: YouTube: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Phase 2 Debris Removal Underway in Palisades, Officials Tout Historic Recovery Speed

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...

Photo: Google
Hard, News

Man Sues Famous Marina del Rey Bar for Alleged Assault

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages By Zach Armstrong A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Dog Dies in Mar Vista House Fire Over Weekend

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

The flames were knocked down by 38 firefighters Firefighters swiftly extinguished a blaze in a Mar Vista home Saturday evening,...
News, Video

 (Video) Beaten Dead Body Found on Santa Monica Shore

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene. pic.twitter.com/RvyjOa3eY5 — Yo! Venice!...
News, Real Estate

How Much Have Palisades Property Values Slipped After the Fire?

February 11, 2025

Read more
February 11, 2025

Property prices drop as sellers and buyers remain at odds in post-fire market Property values in Pacific Palisades have taken...

Photo: L.A. Louver Gallery
News, upbeat

Venice’s L.A. Louver Gallery Marks 50 Years with Retrospective Exhibition

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

L.A. Louver’s current space has housed exhibitions and events that have drawn artists and collectors from around the world L.A....

Photo: Google
Hard, News

Officials Identify Man Found Dead Near Venice Boardwalk

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased  Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered near...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Burned Palisades Lot Sells for Nearly $1M: REPORT

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

Aerial images show the property was among several homes in the neighborhood destroyed by the fire A vacant lot in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: MODA to Close This Month

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

50% Off On All Items By Nick Antonicello  MODA, the popular gift and apparel retailer located at 38 Washington Blvd....

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Beach Church Goes on Market for $9.75M

February 10, 2025

Read more
February 10, 2025

The property also includes seven bathrooms, one of which has a shower, and is equipped with security cameras A 0.34-acre...
News

What about are you protected from future wildfires?

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...
News

Shore Hotel Remains Sustainability Leader

February 9, 2025

Read more
February 9, 2025

By Susan Payne On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this...
News

Student Protest Over Immigration Policies Leads to Walkouts Across the Westside

February 7, 2025

Read more
February 7, 2025

Walkout Turns Tense as Counter-Protester Confronts Teen in Video From Venice Students from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), Culver City...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR