Worker Relief Fund Launched for Those Impacted by Palisades Fire

Los Angeles County has launched the LA Region Worker Relief Fund to assist workers who lost wages or employment due to the 2025 wind and wildfire disaster. The fund offers up to $2,000 in cash assistance to eligible applicants and aims to provide economic relief and support for finding new employment opportunities.

Administered by AidKit in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the City of Los Angeles Economic Workforce Development Department, the fund prioritizes workers who reside in LA County, are at least 18 years old, and have experienced employment disruption due to the emergency.

Applications opened on Feb. 6 and will close on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Workers can apply online at lacworkers.aidkit.org/apply. Webinars will be held to guide applicants through the process, with sessions in English and Spanish on Feb. 12.

In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund. Contributions are being managed by the Department of Economic Opportunity and Southern California Grantmakers. Those interested in donating can contact funds@opportunity.lacounty.gov.

For more information about the Worker Relief Fund and additional wildfire recovery resources, visit laregionfund.lacounty.gov.