 (Video) Beaten Dead Body Found on Santa Monica Shore

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene

News, Video

(Video) The Willows Students Bring a 50-Foot Dragon to Life Through Art and Teamwork

February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025

Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...

Photo: GoFundMe: Tarik Richardson and Gigi Neves
Hard, News

One of Palisades’ First Black Homeowners Seeks Support After Fire Destroys Home

February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025

Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...

Photo: YouTube: County of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Phase 2 Debris Removal Underway in Palisades, Officials Tout Historic Recovery Speed

February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025

Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...

Photo: Google
Hard, News

Man Sues Famous Marina del Rey Bar for Alleged Assault

February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages By Zach Armstrong A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Dog Dies in Mar Vista House Fire Over Weekend

February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025

The flames were knocked down by 38 firefighters Firefighters swiftly extinguished a blaze in a Mar Vista home Saturday evening,...

Photo: CALFire
News, upbeat

Worker Relief Fund Launched for Those Impacted by Palisades Fire

February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025

In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund Los Angeles County has launched the LA...
News, Real Estate

How Much Have Palisades Property Values Slipped After the Fire?

February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025

Property prices drop as sellers and buyers remain at odds in post-fire market Property values in Pacific Palisades have taken...

Photo: L.A. Louver Gallery
News, upbeat

Venice’s L.A. Louver Gallery Marks 50 Years with Retrospective Exhibition

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

L.A. Louver’s current space has housed exhibitions and events that have drawn artists and collectors from around the world L.A....

Photo: Google
Hard, News

Officials Identify Man Found Dead Near Venice Boardwalk

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased  Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered near...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Burned Palisades Lot Sells for Nearly $1M: REPORT

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

Aerial images show the property was among several homes in the neighborhood destroyed by the fire A vacant lot in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: MODA to Close This Month

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

50% Off On All Items By Nick Antonicello  MODA, the popular gift and apparel retailer located at 38 Washington Blvd....

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Beach Church Goes on Market for $9.75M

February 10, 2025

February 10, 2025

The property also includes seven bathrooms, one of which has a shower, and is equipped with security cameras A 0.34-acre...
News

What about are you protected from future wildfires?

February 9, 2025

February 9, 2025

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...
News

Shore Hotel Remains Sustainability Leader

February 9, 2025

February 9, 2025

By Susan Payne On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this...
News

Student Protest Over Immigration Policies Leads to Walkouts Across the Westside

February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025

Walkout Turns Tense as Counter-Protester Confronts Teen in Video From Venice Students from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), Culver City...

