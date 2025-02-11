 (Video) Beaten Dead Body Found on Santa Monica Shore

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene
The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene. pic.twitter.com/RvyjOa3eY5— Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) February 11, 2025
The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene
The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene. pic.twitter.com/RvyjOa3eY5— Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) February 11, 2025
Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...
Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...
Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...
February 11, 2025 Zach Armstrong
The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages By Zach Armstrong A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del...
The flames were knocked down by 38 firefighters Firefighters swiftly extinguished a blaze in a Mar Vista home Saturday evening,...
In addition to direct relief, the county is seeking donations for the fund Los Angeles County has launched the LA...
Property prices drop as sellers and buyers remain at odds in post-fire market Property values in Pacific Palisades have taken...
L.A. Louver’s current space has housed exhibitions and events that have drawn artists and collectors from around the world L.A....
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered near...
Aerial images show the property was among several homes in the neighborhood destroyed by the fire A vacant lot in...
February 10, 2025 Nick Antonicello
50% Off On All Items By Nick Antonicello MODA, the popular gift and apparel retailer located at 38 Washington Blvd....
The property also includes seven bathrooms, one of which has a shower, and is equipped with security cameras A 0.34-acre...
February 9, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent wildfires and Santa Ana windstorms in Southern California. We...
February 9, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
By Susan Payne On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this...
February 7, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Walkout Turns Tense as Counter-Protester Confronts Teen in Video From Venice Students from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), Culver City...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...Read more
L.A. Louver’s current space has housed exhibitions and events that have drawn artists and collectors from around the world L.A....Read more