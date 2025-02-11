Dog Dies in Mar Vista House Fire Over Weekend

The flames were knocked down by 38 firefighters

Firefighters swiftly extinguished a blaze in a Mar Vista home Saturday evening, preventing further spread of the flames.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 6:28 p.m. at a one- to two-story single-family home in the 3400 block of South Corinth Avenue. Crews arrived to find moderate smoke on the second floor with potential attic involvement.

Firefighters launched an offensive attack and located the fire in the wall and ceiling surrounding the kitchen in the single-story section of the home. The flames were knocked down in 29 minutes by 38 firefighters.

No human injuries were reported, but firefighters attempted to provide medical aid to a dog removed from the home. Despite their efforts, the animal could not be resuscitated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.