Venice’s L.A. Louver Gallery Marks 50 Years with Retrospective Exhibition

L.A. Louver’s current space has housed exhibitions and events that have drawn artists and collectors from around the world

L.A. Louver, one of the West Coast’s longest-running contemporary art galleries, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibition showcasing five decades of artistic contributions.

The retrospective, running from Feb. 15 to June 14, 2025, will feature works from over 50 artists who have been part of the gallery’s history, reflecting its role in shaping Los Angeles’ contemporary art scene.

Founded in 1975, L.A. Louver has remained in Venice since its inception, a period that has seen the city transform into a global art hub. The anniversary exhibition will highlight artists from the gallery’s early years, such as Max Cole, George Herms, and Edward and Nancy Reddin Kienholz, as well as international figures like David Hockney and Per Kirkeby. The show also includes works from contemporary Los Angeles-based artists such as Rebecca Campbell, Gajin Fujita, and Alison Saar.

The gallery was established with a mission to position Los Angeles artists within a global context, a vision that has guided its programming across more than 660 exhibitions. Over the years, it has hosted works spanning movements from the Light and Space movement to contemporary figurative painting and sculpture.

L.A. Louver’s current space, designed by Frederick Fisher & Partners, has housed exhibitions and events that have drawn artists and collectors from around the world. While the exhibition will reflect on key moments in the gallery’s past, it also aims to explore the ongoing evolution of Venice’s artistic identity.

Admission to the exhibition is free, with the gallery open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 45 N. Venice Blvd. More information is available at lalouver.com.