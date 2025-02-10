Venice Shorts: MODA to Close This Month

50% Off On All Items

By Nick Antonicello

MODA, the popular gift and apparel retailer located at 38 Washington Blvd. and the corner of Pacific, is leaving our neighborhood.

The longtime gift shopkeeper of unique presents and apothecary is now running a 50% discount on all items until they shut their doors for good.

For hours, contact them at 424-422-1414 or visit them online at www.moda.la

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers all thing’s Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com