Officials Identify Man Found Dead Near Venice Boardwalk

Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered near the Venice Boardwalk last week.

Police responded to a report of a deceased individual around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man in the sand, just off the bike path.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Jerramie Stubbs, 44, of Chandler, Arizona, as reported by City News Service. Initial reports had estimated the man to be in his 30s, though authorities later confirmed his identity.

Details regarding how Stubbs ended up at the location remain unclear, and an investigation is ongoing at the time of this writing.