Shore Hotel Remains Sustainability Leader

By Susan Payne

On track to open its new coastal-inspired restaurant, Shore Hotel has excited new offerings and initiatives this year that bolster pride within the community and shed light on its commitment to excellence in service and environment.

Shore Hotel is a LEED-certified, 164-key property nestled in the heart of Santa Monica and close to popular attractions, hosts stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, luxurious comfort and modern amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, meeting space, bike rentals and more.

Abel Harris, director of sales and marketing for Shore Hotel, said there’s a lot to look forward to this year. Here’s a look at the hotel’s new offerings and take on its long-standing commitment to sustainability:

SHORESIDE RESTAURANT + ADDITIONS

Shoreside is a 76-seat modern restaurant and bar with indoor, outdoor and poolside seating. Currently, the restaurant’s grand opening is slated for early this year.

Encompassing space inside the hotel lobby and outside near the pool terrace, Shoreside features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sunset views, custom terrazzo floors, woven coastal furnishing and a warm palette of bright oranges, deep blues and gentle lavender. Shoreside brings California-coastal flare to life across its indoor, outdoor and poolside spaces.

Inside the kitchen, the restaurant’s food offerings are led by Todd Bohak, a graduate of the Art Institute of Los Angeles in Santa Monica. His career flourished under the tutelage of legendary chefs like Hans Rockenwagner and James Beard and award-winner Nancy Silverton.

“Our lobby bar is almost complete, and we’re adding another meeting space. Shoreside is primarily for restaurant use, but it can be a mixed-use space for events and celebrations or buy-outs,” Harris said.

SUSTAINABILITY

Opened in 2011, Shore Hotel is one of the leading sustainable hotels in Santa Monica. From its eco-friendly design that minimizes natural resource consumption and locally sourced recycled materials, including many salvaged from the building’s original site, the hotel features energy-efficient systems, solar panels and a committed to reducing its environmental impact.

Here are some of Shore Hotel’s current initiatives in place for sustainability and environmental protection:

Shore Hotel’s swimming pool is heated by solar energy, reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Drought-resistant plants used for landscaping save 20% more water.

The elevator pulley system is designed to save up to 75% more energy than conventional elevators.

Shore contains low-emitting paint and carpet free of volatile organic compounds (VOCS).

Use of extensive LED lighting throughout the hotel and property.

Parking garage ventilation system minimizes energy consumption and ensures adequate ventilation based on dynamic CO levels.

Storm water management plan captures and treats stormwater runoff.

No use of CFC-based refrigerants on property.

More than 75% of Shore’s roof surface is covered in solar-reflecting material to reduce heat islands.

“We try to maximize our opportunity to eliminate our carbon footprint on the planet. We are very cognizant of the environment that we’re in and surrounded by and we want to make sure we preserve that,” Harris said.

#1 FOR A REASON

In 2024, Shore Hotel earned prestigious recognition of No. 1 Hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in the Best of the Best Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel, awarded to hotels that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community. Few achieve this milestone.

For Harris and his team, the award is an unmatched accolade and testimony to outstanding hospitality and service.

“We continue to elevate the guest experience. We’re committed to giving back to the community and fostering respect, integrity and honesty amongst our team, and that shows in the way we interact with guests,” Harris said.

To learn more about the hotel or to book a stay, visit ShoreHotel.com or find updates on Instagram @shorehotelsm and @shoresidesantamonica.