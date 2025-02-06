Venice Shorts: White Bus Somehow Endures on Fourth

The vehicle might’ve been parked in Venice for at least two years

By Nick Antonicello

For whatever reason, the above-mentioned white school bus located at Fourth is never forced to leave.

In past updates, the bus has been seen with numerous parking tickets, but never towed.

The ability of the owner to avoid being removed has locals perplexed.

Clark Brown, a member of the Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC), has been diligent and persistent in seeking the bus’s removal in support of residents who want to see the vehicle finally gone.

It is estimated that the vehicle has been parked in Venice at least two years, according to sources close to Yo! Venice.

The hope is that the actions by CD-11 will finally rid the neighborhood of this permanently parked, oversized vehicle.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of Venice who covers the current encampment and RV crisis in the neighborhood. Have a permanently parked vehicle or encampment on your block or street, contact the writer via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com