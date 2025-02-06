THIS WEEKEND: Fire Fundraiser Block Party Coming to Washington Square

Reggae performances, comedy acts and more to be featured

Nalu Vida will host a community block party on Feb. 8 at the end of Washington Boulevard near the Venice Pier to support those affected by recent fires.

Nalu Vida is located at 1 Washington Boulevard.

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with firefighters from Venice Fire Station 63 serving a pancake breakfast for a suggested $10 donation, with proceeds going directly to the station, as stated in a post by Venice Paparazzi. Live entertainment, including comedians, DJs, and performances by local bands such as The Brobots, will start at noon and continue until sunset.

In addition to live entertainment, local charities and service providers will be present to share information on their missions and how attendees can contribute.

The event schedule includes performances by reggae group Unkle Monkey, multiple sets from The Brobots, and comedy acts. DJ Yoga Matt will provide music throughout the day, and the evening will feature dinner service, a UFC viewing, and a late-night DJ set.

The fundraiser is organized by Nalu Vida, which encourages community participation in supporting fire victims.