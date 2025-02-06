February 7, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Will Canavan

(Photos) Kamala Harris Visits Destruction of Palisades Fire

Harris spoke with first responders, service providers, and evacuees about recovery efforts and resources

Former Vice President Kamala Harris joined Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath to survey the damage caused by the Palisades Fire and meet with those impacted by the disaster. Harris visited fire-ravaged areas before stopping at the Westwood Recreation Center, which has served as an evacuation site for displaced residents.

During her visit, Harris spoke with first responders, service providers, and evacuees about ongoing recovery efforts and available resources.

in Hard, News
News

Student Protest Over Immigration Policies Leads to Walkouts Across the Westside

February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025

Walkout Turns Tense as Counter-Protester Confronts Teen in Video From Venice Students from Santa Monica High School (SAMOHI), Culver City...
News, upbeat

10-Year-Old Palisades Girl Wins Martial Arts Medals Weeks After Losing Home to Fire

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

Savoian, a green belt in Yoshukai karate, trained at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center in Pacific Palisades Just weeks after...
News

Open Arms Art Show Runs Through Mar. 22 in Burbank

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

Opening Exhibition Saturday Feb. 8 from 12 to 8p.m. More than an art show, the Open Arms Exhibition is an...
News

Quiet Luxury: What’s Inside the New Regent Boutique and Sweet July

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

The Regent Santa Monica Beach, known for its perfect Santa Monica getaways, or local dining at its Mediterranean-based restaurant Orla...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Fire Fundraiser Block Party Coming to Washington Square

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

Reggae performances, comedy acts and more to be featured Nalu Vida will host a community block party on Feb. 8...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: White Bus Somehow Endures on Fourth

February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025

The vehicle might’ve been parked in Venice for at least two years By Nick Antonicello For whatever reason, the above-mentioned...
Hard, News

Will Rogers State Beach to Become Temporary Hazardous Waste Site

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

The site, located on flat, open land near the burn zone, will serve as a staging area where materials will...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SaMoHi Science Teacher Arrested for Alleged Student Relationship

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

Ingo Gaida Faces Misdemeanor Charges After Investigation into Inappropriate Conduct A Santa Monica High School science teacher was arrested Wednesday,...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Dead Body Found on Sands of Venice Beach, Investigation Underway

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

A death investigation is underway By Zach Armstrong A death investigation is underway after local officials discovered a dead body...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Cow’s End Completes Renovation

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

New Look Has Locals Impressed By Nick Antonicello The Cow’s End, long an institution with locals and tourists alike, recently...

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Santa Monica’s Earth, Wind & Flour to Close After More Than Four Decades

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

Known for its laid-back atmosphere and commitment to traditional California Italian cuisine, Earth, Wind & Flour has remained largely unchanged...
News, upbeat

Palisades Charter High School to Host Benefit for Students Affected by Fires

February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025

Proceeds from the benefit will go toward replacing essential student resources lost in the fires, including sporting equipment, musical instruments,...
Hard, News

Candidates Vie for Mar Vista Community Council Seats in 2025

February 4, 2025

February 4, 2025

Stakeholders aged 16 and older who live, work, or own property within the respective zones are eligible to vote in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: What’s Next for Those Impacted Mostly by the LA Wildfires?

February 4, 2025

February 4, 2025

A series of legal, construction, insurance and health challenges will be top priorities in rebuilding one’s lives By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Facebook: @Jens Lindemann
Hard, News

World-Renowned Trumpeter Plays on Ruins of Palisades Home

February 4, 2025

February 4, 2025

Lindemann, a professor at UCLA and a former lead trumpeter with the Canadian Brass, has performed in prestigious venues worldwide...

