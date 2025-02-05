Venice Shorts: Cow’s End Completes Renovation

New Look Has Locals Impressed

By Nick Antonicello

The Cow’s End, long an institution with locals and tourists alike, recently completed an extensive face lift which has the longstanding coffee shop looking sharp.

This image was taken Feb. 1.

Located at 34 Washington Blvd. in Venice Beach, California, has been a cherished local establishment since its opening in 1989.

As of 2025, it has been serving the community for 36 years. Known for its cozy, laid-back atmosphere, the cafe offers a variety of coffees, sandwiches, smoothies, and more.

It’s a popular spot among both locals and visitors, situated just half a block from the beach and the Venice Pier.

A truly outstanding meeting place, stop by and grab a coffee and check out the new look!

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the neighborhood that covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com