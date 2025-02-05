Santa Monica’s Earth, Wind & Flour to Close After More Than Four Decades

Known for its laid-back atmosphere and commitment to traditional California Italian cuisine, Earth, Wind & Flour has remained largely unchanged since its opening

After more than four decades serving the Santa Monica community, Earth, Wind & Flour, a beloved California Italian restaurant, will close its doors for good on February 23. Owner Dennis Klempner, 83, confirmed the closure, citing the sale of the building.

“It wasn’t my choice to leave, but the building was sold, and the new owners have their own plans,” Klempner said. “But I don’t see it as a negative. I needed something to make me retire.”

Klempner, who has worked in the restaurant industry for 67 years, opened Earth, Wind & Flour in Santa Monica in 1981. Over his long career, he founded multiple restaurants, including Pizza Peddler in Encino, Michael J’s in Sherman Oaks, and Zach’s Italian Café in Studio City. While he sold most of his ventures over the years, the Santa Monica location remained his longest-standing establishment.

Reflecting on his decades in the industry, Klempner said the restaurant has always been a place for the community to come together. “People have met here, gotten married, and even had their kids work here. Employees have stayed with me for 30, 35 years,” he said.

Known for its laid-back atmosphere and commitment to traditional California Italian cuisine, Earth, Wind & Flour has remained largely unchanged since its opening. Its old-school charm and welcoming environment made it a local staple for both in-house dining and nights out at its full-service bar.

While the closure marks the end of an era, Klempner is looking ahead to new pursuits. “I love cars, I own a beauty salon, and I’m always looking for something new. That’s just who I am,” he said. An avid gym-goer, Klempner remains active and open to the future.