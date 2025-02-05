SaMoHi Science Teacher Arrested for Alleged Student Relationship

Ingo Gaida Faces Misdemeanor Charges After Investigation into Inappropriate Conduct

A Santa Monica High School science teacher was arrested Wednesday, accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old female student, according to police.

The arrest of Ingo Horst Gaida, 58, of Los Angeles, followed an investigation that began after Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) detectives were alerted to the alleged misconduct on Jan. 27. The inquiry revealed a disturbing pattern of inappropriate behavior that reportedly started towards the end of last year and took place at multiple sites across Los Angeles County.

Authorities moved swiftly, culminating in Gaida’s arrest on Feb. 5, where SMPD detectives, alongside uniformed and undercover officers, served arrest and search warrants. Gaida faces charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors. He was released from custody with a citation to appear in court, marking his first encounter with the criminal justice system.

The case has been forwarded to the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office for prosecution. As this story unfolds, the community is left to grapple with the betrayal felt in one of its educational institutions.

SMPD is now reaching out to the public for additional information or reports of similar misconduct, urging potential victims or witnesses to contact Officer Destinee King, Sgt. David Haro, or the SMPD Watch Commander.