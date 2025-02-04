World-Renowned Trumpeter Plays on Ruins of Palisades Home

Lindemann, a professor at UCLA and a former lead trumpeter with the Canadian Brass, has performed in prestigious venues worldwide

Standing atop the charred remains of his Palisades home, world-renowned trumpeter Jens Lindemann played a somber yet hopeful melody over the wreckage.

In a video posted to Facebook, Lindemann performs Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile” as the Santa Monica Mountains loom in the background.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1,600 times, captures Lindemann, a celebrated classical and jazz musician, standing on a pile of debris that was once his home.

“It is gone … everything,” Lindemann wrote in a Jan. 9 Facebook post. “Our neighbors are like family, and we are all devastated.” He and his wife, pianist Jennifer Snow, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support but noted they needed time to process the tragedy.

Lindemann, a professor at UCLA and a former lead trumpeter with the Canadian Brass, has performed in prestigious venues worldwide, from Carnegie Hall to the Great Wall of China. The first classical brass soloist to receive the Order of Canada, he has played for royalty, major orchestras, and at international events, including the 2010 Olympics.