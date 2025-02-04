Venice Shorts: What’s Next for Those Impacted Mostly by the LA Wildfires?

A series of legal, construction, insurance and health challenges will be top priorities in rebuilding one’s lives

By Nick Antonicello

The road to recovery will be complicated, tedious and challenging for those most effected by the loss of property, livelihood, and a way of life that will be forever different due to these LA wildfires.

Whether one is facing complete residential loss, or those effected by the loss of a business or employment, a difficult maze lies ahead and planning is paramount to getting back to a state of normalcy.

Recovering after the LA wildfires can be overwhelming, but taking it step by step will help you rebuild your home and life.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to support your recovery:

Safety First:

Wait for Clearance: Return only when officials declare it’s safe.

Check for Hazards: Watch for hot spots, ash pits, damaged structures, gas leaks, and downed power lines.

Wear Protective Gear: Use masks (N95), gloves, sturdy boots, and long sleeves to protect from toxic debris

Assess and Document Damage:

Take Photos/Videos: Document all damage for insurance claims, including structural damage, personal belongings, and outdoor property.

Secure Your Property: Board up windows, cover damaged roofs, and prevent further loss if safe to do so.

List Damaged Items: Create an inventory of lost or damaged possessions.

File Insurance Claims:

Contact Your Insurance Company: Start the claims process immediately.

Provide Documentation: Share photos, receipts, and your inventory list.

Ask About Assistance: Some policies cover temporary living expenses.

Seek Disaster Assistance:

FEMA Aid: Apply for federal disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

Local Resources: Check with local governments, nonprofit organizations, and community groups for support.

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs): Visit DRCs for in-person help with claims, housing assistance, and mental health services

Rebuild Your Home:

Hire Licensed Contractors: Verify credentials with the California Contractors State License Board (www.cslb.ca.gov).

Secure Permits: Contact your local building department for necessary permits.

Consider Fire-Resistant Materials: Use materials like metal roofing, tempered glass windows, and non-combustible siding

Address Emotional Recovery:

Talk About It: Connect with family, friends, or support groups.

Mental Health Services: Reach out to counselors or hotlines like the Disaster Distress Helpline (800-985-5990).

Take Breaks: Recovery can be exhausting—don’t hesitate to pause and care for your well-being.

Financial and Legal Support:

Relief Grants/Loans: Apply for SBA disaster loans for homeowners and renters.

Legal Aid: Free legal help may be available through disaster legal services, especially for insurance disputes, landlord issues, and rebuilding rights

Prepare for the Future:

Update Emergency Plans: Learn from this experience to improve your family’s emergency preparedness.

Defensible Space: When rebuilding, create fire-safe zones around your home.

Insurance Review: Consider reviewing your policy to ensure adequate coverage.

Mike Newhouse is an experienced Real Estate, Land Use & Planning, and Environmental Attorney. He currently serves as the Managing Shareholder of Newhouse Law Group, PC, and is a licensed Real Estate Broker and Principal of The Newhouse Group, Inc. He is also a longtime volunteer in the Venice community.

We asked Mike his take on the road to recovery and what steps and check lists one must make to ensure all the bases are covered so to speak when tackling a crisis of this magnitude:

Tender on every policy you have as soon as possible (to either your broker or the insurance company). Try to do this in writing (take screenshot if you have to use a portal) and ask for a complete copy of your policy. Insurers have 15 days to respond to a claim. Get all contact info for the claims rep…email, phone number, etc. Make sure to ask your rep how your claim is going to work, e.g. timelines, what documents they require, etc.

If your home is destroyed or uninhabitable you are entitled to 4 months of living expenses (the FMV of the rental of your home x 4) immediately. You are also entitled to 30% of the value of the dwelling coverage (Coverage A) up to 250k immediately to cover personal property replacement (clothes, etc.). Ask for that coverage ASAP to help cover your immediate expenses. If you are staying with relatives, consider signing a lease agreement with them to prove that you have expenses that should be covered.

Keep receipts of all your expenses using an app such as Expensify. You will have to prove what you actually spend in order to justify your costs after 4 months. Be aware that there is a cap on loss of use funds in your policy so look at that once you get your policy so you know how much money you have for these types of expenses.

Use an Excel spreadsheet and create an inventory of your personal items by room (create a new tab for each room) while it is fresh in your mind so you remember as much as you can of what personal property you had. You don’t have to use the insurer’s form, an excel spreadsheet will make it easier to update and add values. If you can’t do it with a lot of detail, you can alternatively organize losses by groups (e.g., sweaters, shoes, etc.). However, itemization is best.

If you receive money from FEMA, know that these funds cannot be comingled, and cannot be used for any expenses that you have insurance coverage for or that you get money from others to help cover- such as GoFundMe. As such, if you set up a GoFundMe account to help pay your rent while your house is being rebuilt, or raise money to help you rebuild, no FEMA money can be used for those expenses. FEMA will come after you if you spend their money on expenses that you have other sources of funds to cover. In short, use caution when taking FEMA money, do not comingle AND keep records.

Do you have to keep paying your mortgage? Yes, you do but your lender might be willing to work with you and give you a forbearance for some period of time while you get back on your feet. Remember that forbearance is not forgiveness, so the additional time they give you will be added to the end of your mortgage term, but it may still give you some much needed breathing room while you are dealing with everything else. Contact your lender ASAP to discuss this option.

If possible, switch all important bills like insurance documents, etc. to electronic notification so you don’t have to deal with a potentially changing billing address. Alternatively, if you use the mail to pay your bills, or have companies that won’t deal with you electronically and insist on mailing you documents instead, consider getting a post office box at your local post office or other mail routing store (like UPS). This will give you a fixed address to receive important mail for whatever period it takes until you get back on your feet or have a more permanent address and the mail can then eventually be forwarded from that address to your permanent address so nothing gets “lost in the mail”.

Be aware of scams. You should not initially need any lawyers or public adjusters to help you with your insurance claim; the insurance company should give you what you are legally owed – it is their contractual obligation. Public adjusters who can help you deal with your insurance company are paid a percentage of what your insurer pays you, so be aware. You may not need them so do not immediately retain one.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the Venice neighborhood. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com