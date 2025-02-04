Venice Shorts: More Trees Proposed for Oceanfront Walk

VNC Arbor Committee to Investigate the Planting of the Torrey Pine in Lieu of Palm Trees

By Nick Antonicello

The Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council met Monday evening, February 3rd at 6:30 PM.

The body is a standing committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and covers the issues regarding Venice Beach and in particular, Oceanfront Walk.

The committee is chaired by Deborah Keaton, and the following residents serve as members: Nico Ruderman, Clark Brown (Secretary), Mehrnoosh Mojallali, Mark Rago, Fran Soloman and yours truly.

Also in attendance was VNC President Brian Averill and Community Officer Yolanda Gonzalez.

Under general public comment, several residents spoke about the upcoming board elections which there is no in-person voting and stakeholders must apply for a ballot.

Board Officers Steve Bradbury and Erica Moore emphasized the need to generate interest and sign-up as many residents and stakeholders as possible.

Isabelle Duvivier, a member of the Arbor Committee indicated to those in attendance that she and members of her committee will investigate the possibility of planting additional trees along Oceanfront Walk in an effort to beautify the character of one of California’s most visited tourist destinations.

Since palm trees are no longer re-planted or replaced, Duvivier suggested the Torrey Pine as a complimenting addition to the beach.

The Torrey pine is a rare pine species in California. It is a critically endangered species growing only in coastal San Diego County, and on Santa Rosa Island, offshore from Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara County. The Torrey pine is endemic to the California coastal sage and chaparral ecoregion. Those in attendance were excited by the prospect of more trees and a more appealing presentation at OFW.

The Arbor Committee is responsible for the planting and maintenance of trees in the Venice neighborhood.

The suggestion was to start planting at Rose Avenue and end at the Santa Monica border.

Sean Silva, the Venice Deputy for Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) was also on-hand to give his report and update.

Silva noted that the last time he was here was the day before the tragic wildfires that consumed the Pacific Palisades and that the office was slowly resuming to “normalcy.”

He noted that the Palisades had been on lock down and all city employees like himself became “disaster service workers” since January 7th.

He spoke about how he toured the devastation with the General Manager of the Department of Water & Power (DWP), as well as Congressman Ted Lieu. He spoke about the horrific conditions left behind and that even a staffer to Representative Lieu lost their residence to the fire.

In fielding questions from the audience and committee members, he explained that a change in LAPD officers and command have been added to a complicated equation of the wildfires as well as the day to day challenges of running a council office in the country’s second-largest municipality.

Silva also announced that a new municipal ordinance was recently passed (and supported by Councilwoman Park) calling on all vendors who rent e-bikes and other motorized or electric vehicles at the boardwalk indicate to the drivers they cannot ride along the bike path or the pedestrian path, long a source of annoyance by locals in attendance.

Silva indicated that the deployment of park rangers at OFW were imminent and that barriers and bollards will be further investigated for safety purposes.

It was noted that Community Officer Yolanda Gonzalez was celebrating her 75th Birthday and those in attendance sang Happy Birthday to celebrate that milestone.

The Oceanfront Walk Committee is a subcommittee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC), which is part of Los Angeles’ system of neighborhood councils designed to give residents a voice in local governance. This specific committee focuses on issues related to the Venice Oceanfront Walk (OFW), a popular pedestrian promenade known for its vibrant mix of street performers, vendors, artists, tourists, and locals.

Key Responsibilities of the Oceanfront Walk Committee:

Public Safety: Addressing concerns about crime, homelessness, and emergency access along the boardwalk.

Vendor Regulation: Discussing rules and management of street vending, including compliance with city ordinances.

Maintenance & Cleanliness: Focusing on the upkeep of public spaces, sanitation, and environmental issues like beach erosion.

Community Engagement: Organizing meetings where residents, business owners, and stakeholders can voice their concerns or ideas.

Policy Recommendations: Offering resolutions to the full Venice Neighborhood Council on matters affecting the boardwalk.

The committee typically meets monthly, and meetings are open to the public, allowing community members to participate in discussions about the future of the Oceanfront Walk.

The meeting adjourned at roughly 7:30 PM.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year neighborhood resident who exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council and is himself a member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com